Twitterati Asks NASA and ISRO to Confirm and Analyse the Effect of Sound Waves from Clapping and Playing Utensils at 5pm During Janata Curfew in India

Sound waves from earth (Photo Credits: Pixabay and Twitter)

It was quite a momentous occasion at 5 PM in India on March 22 as people across the country enthusiastically got together to honour the hard-working people braving the fight against Coronavirus. The deadly pandemic has infected over 300 people in India and to contain the spread, a Janata Curfew was marked today. People everywhere stayed indoors to avoid the community spread of COVID-19, which has until now claimed seven lives in the nation. As everyone followed PM Modi's appeal to clap and play utensils to honour the medical heroes and essential service workers, some have asked NASA to analyse the sound effect that was created by this collective action. People have taken to Twitter, asking NASA and ISRO to confirm the effect caused by these sound waves at 5 PM in India on March 22.

At exactly 5 PM, residents from across the nation got together to clap and play utensils. It was a gesture of gratitude towards all the medical heroes, policemen, media persons and other such essential service workers. Pictures and videos were uploaded on social media almost immediately. Some clapped, some rang bells, others clanked utensils, it was a feeling that sure gave goosebumps. As everyone positively partook in the Janta Curfew, now few want to know what effect these sound waves caused. Some of them have tweeted to NASA and ISRO to analyse this sound. Does The Sun Chant 'Aum' or 'Om'? Kiran Bedi Tweets Fake Audio Recording, Gets Trolled; Watch and Hear Real NASA Video.

Check Tweets Below:

Dear @NASA and @isro In #India at 5 pm tonight a marvellous thing happen can you tell us what sound you hear from India at 5 PM today ...... we are very grateful if you could tell us a small analysis ..... @narendramodi #JantaCurfew #5baje5minute — Prabhat Bansal🇮🇳 (@PrabhatBansal2) March 22, 2020

@NASA @isro any special sound waves observed by the your special satellites today from India — Kshitiz Saini (@SainiKshitiz) March 22, 2020

Meanwhile, some people already had it in mind that there will soon be a WhatsApp forward that reads, the reverberations from these claps were heard from space. People tweeted on similar lines.

waiting for the whatsapp forward that says that NASA captured the sound of people cheering and clapping in india from space — 🌹ishida-kun⁷🌹 (@iiseokcheeksii) March 22, 2020

Waiting for a video from NASA that tells us how it captured the sound vibrations in space from India — Hamira (@HamiraBaig) March 22, 2020

Jokes aside, the collective effort taken by all Indians to show their gratitude to these heroes is amazing. We need the kind of support and one of the ways of doing so is by staying in quarantine.