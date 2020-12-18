All babies can be cute and adorable with whatever they do, except when they start crying! Wailing little children are a like a difficult task to deal with, and all parents have to go through this phase at some point. While parents find ways to calm their little one, a child's wails can be a nuisance for others around. So a family dealing with their son's sleep training, slipped out an apology note to their neighbour for disturbing their sleep because of the child's crying. The note mentions that the parents are trying the "Cry-it-Out" method for their four-month old child and apologies in advance for the late night wailing. A picture of this note has been posted online and is going viral with over a million likes. Although, it also opens up a discussion on the Cry-it-out method as parents debate on whether it is a good solution. Can Hitting Your Children's Stuffed Toys Convince Them to Eat? Viral Video of This Dad Shows The Correct Way.

Twitter user @KittyBeeJr posted a picture of the note received from the neighbours named Wards with a caption, "neighbors left this on the door.. im gonna bake them some cookies." The note starts about trying out the Cry-it-Out method on their 4-month-old son. It reads, "If you hear the cries please pray for me and know I am also crying and going insane. I am very sorry for the inconvenience this may cause you, let's hope that it doesn't last long..." The parent assures that the child is not being neglected. It also adds on a lighter note that if the person starts hating on them, knock on their door so they can work on their neighbour-ship. It ends with a lighter note, "If you need milk, eggs or sugar we have some. And tequila too just swing by." They even sign it with Yours tired and sorry neighbours. Best Neighbour Ever! Little Kid Enjoys Biking in Man's Driveway Everyday So He Makes a Racetrack For Better Riding; NASCAR Drivers Send Them Gifts After Video Goes Viral.

Check The Note Here:

neighbors left this on the door.. im gonna bake them some cookies 😭 pic.twitter.com/SQ0BiF6yTW — Make America Purrr Again (@KittyBeeJr) December 14, 2020

The careful and thoughtfully worded note is going viral online. However, it has opened up a debate on the Cry-It-Out method. While some call it a form of child neglect and abuse, others think it is the best way to comfort and sure works.

Check Tweets:

Heartless Method

Its Difficult But it Works

I used to let my daughter cry it out. It hurts to hear them cry but sometimes no amount of cuddling/soothing from the parent works. It SUCKS hearing them cry nonstop but eventually they do just stop crying. Of course I would check on her and occasionally try to comfort her (1/2) — Alpha (@AlphaMenacee) December 15, 2020

Tried The Method and Worked

Detrimental for Both

Leaving an infant to cry is therefore evolutionarily inappropriate and biologically detrimental to both mother and baby. Sleep techniques that employ prolonged crying to 'teach' an infant to sleep simply teach the infant that the mother will not respond as he or she expects. — Natalija Vavilova (@v_natalija) December 15, 2020

It's Their Child!

Everyone may have different opinions on what works for the little ones, but the point is the neighbours were thoughtful to apologise. They considered how this might be tough on others around them as well. Their kindness needs to be appreciated among all other things.

