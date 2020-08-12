There are so many ways one could propose to their loved one, but a stuntman decided to play with fire, quite literally. Being used to playing dangerous stunts as a part of his job, Stunt actor Riky Ash decided to pop the question to his girlfriend, while he was on fire! Talk about burning love? His girlfriend Katrina Dobson was shocked at his antics but she did say yes. Thankfully, all went well, unlike the recent incident where a man accidentally burned down his entire flat while proposing to his lady love.

The duo met online in March just before the coronavirus pandemic. And while their chemistry matched, literal sparks flew when Ash Riky popped the question. Talking about his daring act he told SWNS, "I couldn’t see anything more impressive than proposing on fire." He had planned it well, so that there was no unfortunate mistake while at it. His girlfriend Katrina knew that Riky would be set on fire but thought it was some photoshoot, clueless that he would propose her. She turned up in scrubs for the scene and was shocked when she saw what just happened in front of her. A video of this proposal has been shared online.

Check The Proposal Video Here:

Riky said that she was so shocked with the act, she could barely even say yes to him. She was quoted to People, "When he was set on fire, I saw he had his hand in his pocket. I thought, ‘What are you doing, get your hand out of your pocket.' And all of a sudden he just took out this ring." But she is too happy that they are now ready to take the next step of their relationship. She also added that it was the 'perfect proposal' since Ash lives and breathes his job. Riky hopes that his dramatic proposal would be a reward to his to-be-wife who is working really hard in the pandemic. He told a report, "She is a very modest hardworking lady, I am very fortunate to have met her and she has changed my life in so many positive ways."

