First-Ever KFC Wedding: Australian Couple Have a Finger-Lickin' Event With Personalised KFC Wedding Cake and Food Truck

KFC-themed wedding (Photo Credits: Facebook/WINNewsToowoomba)

Love KFC to the last bite? Then imagine having your big wedding day with everything on the menu from KFC along with personalised cake and food truck. A couple from Australia had an entirely KFC-themed wedding after they won through the company's wedding service campaign. Kate and Harrison Cann from Toowoomba, Queensland is the first couple to tie the knot through KFC's official wedding service. The couple was, of course, happy given their first date of meeting each other was at a KFC. Theirs was a finger-lickin' good event with a KFC-themed wedding cake, a photo booth and, of course, the famous KFC Food Truck serving all Kentucky Fried Chicken. South African Couple Got Engaged at KFC! Twitterati Unites to Find Them and Pay for Their Wedding (Watch Viral Video).

KFC had launched a wedding service, a marketing stunt in September 2019 for which they invited couples to apply for a chance to have KFC-themed wedding. From over 2,000 applications that came in, Kate and Harrison Cann were the lucky ones to have the first such KFC-themed wedding in the world. Over 150 guests were a part of their ceremony. The couple had their first date at KFC and two years later, Harrison popped the question while they were at Uluru. So it kind of became a full circle for them to be wedlock with everything around them in KFC. Talking about their surprise to everyone they said, "We're over the moon to have been selected for the first-ever KFC wedding, and having the Colonel present on our big day took us back to the first meal we shared together – KFC." Free KFC For a Year! South African Man Tricks Employees Into Believing He Was a Food Quality Checker, Arrested.

Watch Video of Couple Having First KFC-Themed Wedding:

Check Pics of the Couple's Wedding Cake and Family:

They surprised their friends and family when they realised on the big day it was not just any wedding but a KFC wedding! There was even a Colonel-styled singer who had guests dancing the night away. The wedding cake had a KFC bucket on it along with the couple's figurines. And the two were snapped sharing the KFC bucket of love. It was a delight for anyone who loves fried chicken. It will indeed be a memorable or rather a yummy wedding for them.