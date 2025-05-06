A viral video capturing a lavish pre-wedding Indian ritual has taken social media by storm, showing a Jat family gifting the bride a staggering ₹15.65 crore during the traditional Mayra ceremony. The video shows the dulhan (bride) with her head covered in a ghoonghat, showered with expensive gifts and bundles of cash by her relatives, performing the Mayra tradition. You can hear the details of the Mayra gifts being announced on the mic, and it includes everything from a petrol pump, property, and 1.51 crore rupees in cash! But what is the meaning and significance of the Mayra ritual in the wedding? ‘From Mercedez Benz to 1.25 Kg Gold’: Video of Dowry Announcements Among Guests During Lavish Wedding in Noida Surfaces Online.

Mayra Ritual Meaning in Wedding

This age-old custom, especially prominent in Rajasthan and parts of North India, involves the mama (maternal uncle) presenting gifts, money, and valuables to his sister's children, particularly the bride or groom, symbolising love, duty, and familial bonds. In this case, the grand scale of the offerings, including cash and jewellery, left viewers amazed and sparked widespread discussions about the evolving nature of wedding customs and displays of wealth. The Mayra ritual, rooted in cultural sentiment, is meant to bless the bride and support her new beginning, but such extravagant celebrations also raise questions about societal pressures and expectations.

Jat Family Gifts Bride 15.65 Crore During Mayra Ritual (Watch Video)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pop Keeda (@popkeeda)

This Expensive Mayra Ritual Takes The Internet By Storm

While the gesture reflects deep-rooted cultural values and family bonds, its extravagance has stirred debate. The viral Mayra ritual video highlights both the beauty and the complexities of modern-day wedding traditions in India.

