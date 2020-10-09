After struggling with Coronavirus for several months, 2020 Indian Festive season is about to spark a bit of happiness in people's lives. To add more happiness, e-commerce giants such as Flipkart, Amazon India & Snapdeal have organised their respective sales in the country in which all products including home, lifestyle, beauty, baby care & electronic items will be sold at best prices. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is scheduled for October 17, 2020, whereas Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2020 & Snapdeal 'Kum Mein Dum' will kick off from October 16, 2020. Amazon Prime Members & Flipkart Plus members will get early access to their respective sales on October 16 & October 15, 2020. To save your time as you would be shuffling through the e-commerce websites on smartphone or PC to check discounts & offers, we hereby have compiled all the deals & offers from the upcoming sales for you.

Amazon Great Indian Festival:

Several smartphones, accessories & electronic items will be offered during the sale with a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank cards & EMI transactions. In addition to this, there will also be an additional five percent cashback offer on minimum purchase of Rs 1,000 specifically for those who will be purchasing for the first time from the e-commerce website. Amazon will also promote small businesses during its sale by promoting their products with discounts. Moreover, OnePlus 8T & Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will be amongst the new launches that will be sold during the festive sale.

Gaming devices will be made available with up to 55 percent discount whereas software products will be offered with that of up to 70 percent. Customers purchasing Fire TV, Kindle devices, Echo will get up to 50 percent discount. Amazon has partnered with Bajaj Finserv to bring no-cost EMI option on several products. There is no word on the end date of Amazon Great Indian Festival sale right now but it is rumoured to last 5 days.

Snapdeal 'Kum Mein Dum' Diwali Sale:

Snapdeal has also organised its 'Kum Mein Dum' Diwali sale that will begin from October 12, 2020 & will last till October 20, 2020. During this sale home, gadgets, kitchenware, home decor & more will be offered with pleasing discount & exciting offers. For the 'Kum Mein Dum' sale, Snapdeal had asked its customers which product they would like to purchase. Out of over 1.25 lakh participants, 38 percent of the users chose kitchenware, 42 percent chose gadgets for daily use, followed by home decor, gifting items, and clothing. The company has not yet disclosed what items will be offered with a discount & how much discount shall the customers expect.

Snapdeal will be providing discounts on HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda & Ratnakar Bank along with e-wallet offers from companies like Paytm. The company is also introducing a 'Diwali@Home' range that includes solutions for making snacks, savouries & sweets at home.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2020:

The Flipkart BBD sale 2020 will start from October 16 till October 21, 2020 and is going to bring lakhs of sellers, artisans, and brands together and provide a wide array of products to more than 250 million consumers. During the sale, Flipkart will offer mobiles, smart TVs & other home appliances, electronic items & other products across categories. The company in combination with SBI Bank will offer products at 10 percent instant discount on purchases made using SBI cards. In addition to this, shoppers will also get no-cost EMI option with Bajaj Finserv EMI cards as well as other leading bank credit & debit cards.

Moreover, Flipkart also offers early access to buyers for pre-booking products at Re 1. Consumers will get access to a million products across categories such as home, lifestyle, beauty, baby care and electronic accessories, among others, as a part of the pre-book collection.

