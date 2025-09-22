Mumbai, September 22: Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 sale is scheduled to begin on September 23, 2025 (tomorrow). Many customers are waiting to explore the offers to buy a new smartphone before Diwali 2025. The biggest question for customers jumping from Android to iOS this year or upgrading their older iPhone with a new one is - "Which model should I buy?" The customers are confused about buying the iPhone 17, which was launched this year, compared to last year's iPhone 16 model.

Both the iPhone 17 and iPhone 16 are entry-level premium Apple smartphones. Both are powered by different chips and have notable differences; still, both are valuable in their respective segment. The latest model comes with an A19 chip, and the older version has an A18 chip. Both Apple smartphones have the same vertically aligned camera setup on the rear and design. Moto Pad 60 NEO Tablet With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor Will Go on Sale Today in India; Check Other Specifications, Features and Price.

iPhone 17 vs iPhone 16: Which One Should You Buy During Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025?

iPhone 17 price in India ahead of Flipkart BBD 2025 sale is INR 82,900 for the 256GB variant. The smartphone has a 6.3-inch ProMotion screen with an always-on display option, a ceramic shield 2 on the front, up to 30 hours of video playback, an 18MP centre-stage front camera, 48MP dual Fusion cameras and up to 25W fast-charging support. It is sold in White, Lavender, Sage, Black, and White and Blue.

On the other hand, the iPhone 16 price in India is INR 67,999 for the 128GB variant. The smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch display, ceramic shield protection and offers up to 22 hours of video playback. The previous gen's model has a 12MP front-facing camera, 48MP advanced dual cameras, and the battery supports up to 22W fast-charging. The Apple smartphone is available in Black, White, Pink, Teal, and Ultramarine colours. OPPO F31 Pro 5G and OPPO F31 Pro+ 5G Sale Begins in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

During Flipkart Big Billion Days (Flipkart BBD) sale on September 23, several other models of Apple and other companies will be available at significantly reduced rates.

