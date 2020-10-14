2020 festive season is around the corner & e-commerce companies such as Amazon & Flipkart have organised their respective sale in the country. Amazon will host its Great Indian Festival sale on October 17, 2020. Amazon Prime members will get early access to the sale on October 16, 2020. The festive sale is expected to last a month-long & customers will be able to shop in six languages including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam & Kannada. We hereby have compiled all the best deals & offers from the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2020. Amazon will offer 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank credit & debit cards. Amazon's Great Indian Festival, Snapdeal's 'Kum Mein Dum' & Flipkart's Big Billion Days Sale 2020; Check Offers & Deals.

Redmi 9A:

Redmi 9A will be offered at Rs 6,499. The phone features a 6.53-inch HD+ display, a single 13MP rear camera, a 5MP shooter. The handset is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 chipset coupled with up to 3GB RAM & 32GB storage. The phone initially costs from Rs 8,499 on Amazon.

Redmi 9A First Online India Sale (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

Apple iPhone 11:

iPhone 11 is the biggest deal of the festive season. iPhone 11 will be sold under Rs 50,000. As a reminder, it was launched at Rs 64,800 last year. The smartphone gets a 6.1-inch liquid retina HD display, A13 Bionic chip & comes in three storage options - 64GB, 128GB & 256GB. The phone features a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens & a 12MP wide-angle shooter.

Apple iPhone 11 (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

Redmi Note 9 Pro:

Xiaomi owned Redmi Note 9 Pro will be offered from a starting price of Rs 12,999 during the festive sale. The device flaunts a 6.67-inch FHD+ dot display, a 48MP quad rear camera, a 16MP selfie shooter. The handset comes powered by Snapdragon 720G chipset & is fuelled by a 5,020mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Redmi Note 9 Pro is initially priced from Rs 13,999.

Redmi Note 9 Pro India Sale (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

OnePlus 8 5G:

OnePlus 8 Series was launched in April this year with a starting price of Rs 41,999. Customers can get their hands on the smartphone at Rs 39,999 for the 6GB variant during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. OnePlus 8 handsets with 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB will be offered at Rs 41,999 & Rs 44,999 respectively. In terms of specifications, the phone comes equipped with a 48MP triple rear camera system & a 16MP front snapper. The phone comes packed with a 4,300mAh battery with 30W Warp wireless charging support.

OnePlus 8T Prices Leaked Ahead of Launch (Photo Credits: OnLeaks)

In addition to this, Samsung's Serif TV will be available at Rs 64,990, Rs 84,990 & Rs 99,990 for the 43-inch, 49-inch & 55-inch models respectively. Redmi Smart Band will get a price cut of Rs 300 bringing down the price to Rs 1,299. Honor MagicWatch 2 46mm variant will be offered from Rs 9,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 14, 2020 02:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).