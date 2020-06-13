Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Former US Army Sergeant Fights off 13-Foot-Long Alligator to Save His Dog in Florida (Watch Video)

Viral Team Latestly| Jun 13, 2020 10:05 PM IST
Former US Army Sergeant Fights off 13-Foot-Long Alligator to Save His Dog in Florida (Watch Video)
Man saves dog from alligator (Photo Credits: WFLA News Channel 8, Pixabay)

A former US Army sergeant, Trent Tweeddale in Florida saved his rescue dog by fending off a 13-foot-alligator near his farmhouse in Florida. Six-year-old Loki was attacked on Monday during a walk on a riverbank near Wesley Chapel farm in Pasco County. Loki was standing in the river when the alligator jumped on to the dog from the water. Trent said that the massive alligator grabbed Loki and pulled it into the water. Man Saves Neighbour's Pet Dog After Its Leash Gets Caught in Elevator Doors, Dramatic Rescue Video Goes Viral.

Tweeddale who is a former Army staff sergeant, said, "I grabbed the dog’s collar to try to pull him back, and I ended up in a tug-of-war match with this gator, and the gator was not letting go. So I let go of the collar, and I got about knee-deep into the water and started pounding on the gator’s head until he eventually let go." He added, "The dog had his front paws in the river here that swelled after all the rain and the dog was attacked by a gator." California Man Risks Life To Saves His Dog Trapped Inside Burning House; Dramatic Fire Rescue Video Goes Viral.

Watch The Video Below:

Fortunately, Trent only sustained minor scratches in the incident but the gator took away Loki's front right leg. The dog was immediately rushed to the local veterinarian for emergency service. Following the incident, Kristina Deak, Tweddale's wife wrote about the incident in a Facebook post. She writes, "I'll never forget running outside to his screams, holding Loki's shredded, broken leg together to stop the bleeding, and trying to keep him calm while Trent drove to the vet. I thought for sure Loki would die in my arms before we made it there."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2020 10:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

