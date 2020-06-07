Funny Memes and Jokes on Life #After20Years Floods Twitter! LOL at These Hilarious Viral Posts About What Happens 20 Years After 2020

Funny Memes and Jokes on Life #After20Years Floods Twitter (Photo Credits: Twitter)

2020 has been one rollercoaster ride. It began with Australia bushfires already on fire, after which hell broke loose. We had the deadly locust attacks, murder hornets, of course, the coronavirus pandemic, cyclones and the list don't end. However, people on social media are sharing their thoughts on what the world will look like after 20 years. Yes, what will the world look like two decades later this one-of-its-kind pandemic? Well, many of us will have kids and they are definitely have added chapters in their syllabus about the COVID-19 pandemic that took the world by storm. There is no denying that the year 2020 will go down in history as the worst year in a long, long time.

Ever since Kobe Bryant lost his life in a plane crash it has been downhill for the rest of the world. This year definitely couldn't get any worse. Closer to home in India, we are witnessing the worst forms of animal cruelty where we saw pregnant elephant and cow fed explosive-laced food. 2020 is definitely going beyond our control, but people on social media are trying to uplift our moods using funny memes and jokes that showcase what life will look like 20 years after 2020. Check out the best ones:

#After20Years The students trying to memorize everything that happened in 2020: 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/DDchUF3Sy3 — Minal khan ✊🏽 (@model_hun) June 7, 2020

Our Kids Are Going To Have a Tough Time

#After20Years my children highliting the important things that happened In 2020💀 pic.twitter.com/uaiAwlIgty — Atharv (@Atharv09123728) June 7, 2020

#After20Years I am gonna tell my child, you know when I was younger whole world went into lockdown. We weren't allowed to go out for 3 months. If I can stay home for 3 months, you can stay home today. You aren't allowed to go to that party, end of discussion. — انشاء وانئ (@nshhh95) June 7, 2020

People are tweeting on after 20 years.. Le 2020 who is planning to finish earth:-#After20Years pic.twitter.com/BJx6Rp82Ug — Real Himanshu (@_yadav_himanshu) June 7, 2020

COVID-19 Conspiracy Theories

Jokes apart, this year we recently also saw the worst form of racial discrimination that has led to protests around the globe. The death of George Floyd that has made people demand justice against police brutality especially towards the blacks. We just hope that 20 years down the line we see no discrimination on the basis of anything. Hoping for a better future, let's spread smiles with these memes!