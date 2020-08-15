During the pandemic, while all of us struggle to work from home we have also attuned to do doing the work at home. Sweeping floors, mopping them, cleaning utensils, washing clothes are just the other chores we do other than the daily sanitising. And how many of you are missing your maids? Sweeping of floor gets so annoying when the last bits of dust and dirt is so difficult to gather on the dustpan. And summing up the same endless struggle of gathering dust is a hilarious video. The video by a social media user is going so viral that almost everyone who has been doing the household chores in this lockdown can totally relate. Work From Home Funny Memes: These Hilarious Home Office Jokes and GIFs Will Help You Forget The WFH Blues!

The video is made by a content creatorLMNOP who posts funny videos online. He made more than a minute clip on collecting the dust bits on his dustpan and it is hilarious. From walking through Donald Trump's speech, entering the game of Mario, a part of Baahubali to ending up outside a cave from series Dark, he goes on to show how difficult it is to collect all the dirt on a dustpan after sweeping. Don't you agree? The video has been shared on Twitter where it has garnered over 8 lakh views and people cannot stop laughing at the accuracy. Last-Minute Presentation Call from Office or Video Conferencing with Relatives During Wedding amid Pandemic? Viral Video of Bride with Laptop on Stage Raises Twitterati's Humour Quotient.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LMNOP (@watchlmnop) on Jul 21, 2020 at 12:33am PDT

The video has been shared on Twitter where it has become more popular.

This is really really brilliant, genius 🤟😍 — Madhav (@madhavjamalpure) August 14, 2020

totally relatable 😂🤣 — Rishabh Gautam (@rishabhgautam3) August 14, 2020

The struggle is real 😂😭 — vani 🌟 (@VANI_tweets_) August 14, 2020

To travel around the world, you need broom and dustpan. — Han Asoka🌏 (@han_asoka) August 14, 2020

work from home is growing on ppl — Priyansha Saxena (@purryansha) August 15, 2020

Well, are you also remembering your everyday routine as you watch this? Some people even commented that they hoped to get a solution from this problem. Someone suggested putting a tape at the edge of the pan so that the dust would remain stuck there. So ready to try that out or do you just sweep off the remnant dust around?

