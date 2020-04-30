Work From Home Funny Memes: These Hilarious Home Office Jokes and GIFs Will Help You Forget The WFH Blues!

Wfh funny memes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

It is more than a month that most of us are functioning from home. With the cases of Coronavirus only on a rise, the lockdown becomes necessary. And now even those who thought they just cannot work from home ever have adapted to get all their work done. But we get it if you cannot just wait for everything to reopen and you head back to your workplace. Meanwhile, to get your spirits high about WFH, there are a lot of funny memes and jokes that are trending online which you can totally relate to. People are sharing hilarious GIFs, funny memes and images to describe their work from home situation which will definitely leave you with a smile. Wondering What HRs Do During Work From Home? These WFH Memes and Jokes Should Provide An Answer.

In this whole quarantine and social distancing phase, we have seen numerous fun trends and meme formats coming up on social media. There are so many social media challenges that are also going viral in recent times. This week with a #MemeThisQuarantine twitter trend, a lot of people are trying to express the social distancing through memes. Among them are several memes and GIFs about working from home. In the past, people have shared how their pets have accompanied them while working from home. While some even tried to make jokes on how people from different professions would be working from home. As we continue to WFH check some of the latest funny memes and jokes.

Check Some Funny Memes and Jokes on WFH During Lockdown:

Hahah How Far Have You Come?

Me when I first started working from home vs me working from home now pic.twitter.com/C2jca4gyze — Dave (@davidjfairhurst) April 23, 2020

You Tried

Me working from home the last 6 weeks or maybe it’s been forever pic.twitter.com/Tvj1RE2Bqf — NickDireWolf (@dire_nick) April 30, 2020

Nope, Nope!

How's It Going?

Miss the Commute?

Check Your Email

That meme generator doesn’t always hit, but when it does it really does. #workfromhomelife pic.twitter.com/cN4RmDLRQX — Lydia (@lsarraille) April 30, 2020

Then and Now

me working from home 3 weeks ago versus me working from home now pic.twitter.com/d7rzeZ5MFz — post man matt (@mattDCLXVI) April 15, 2020

Not Working!

#MemeThisQuarantine This work from home thing is not working. pic.twitter.com/GoD0Bl7gyQ — Regina Spacola (@gigirules7) April 28, 2020

Ready?

Some of these are so funny! How have you adapted from your office space to now working full time from work? Can you imagine getting back to the routine of travelling to work? Seems difficult, right? But we are still waiting for all this to end so we can head out, meet our colleagues and work again from your regular desks. Till the situation completely settles down, we hope these jokes and memes will leave you with a smile.