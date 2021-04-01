After working wonders at the Indian box office, the story of a lizard and a monkey released in the international market on March 31. Yus, you guessed it right, we are talking about Godzilla vs Kong. The monster film released in the United States today simultaneously in theatres and on HBO Max. Having said that, until now if we go by the reviews, the clast of the titans have been loved by the audience as well as critics. However, the sad news surrounding the movie is PIRACY as the flick is now available to stream on torrent and other sites. Zack Snyder’s Justice League Full Movie in HD Leaked on Torrent Sites 24 Hours Before Streaming; Ben Affleck, Galdot Gadot-Starrer Falls Prey to Piracy?

Search engine platforms are flooded with keywords such as Godzilla vs Kong movie download, Godzilla vs Kong movie download in 720p HD, Godzilla vs Kong 2021 movie in 1080 HD download and so on. The movie on these sites is in HD, which looks not in favour of the makers. Avengers: Endgame Full Movie Leaked Online on TamilRockers and ThePirateBay! Robert Downey Jr Tweets, 'Keep Those Spoilers to Yourself'.

Also, this is not the first time that these sites have created mayhem. Earlier, strict actions have been taken against them, but they disappear and pop up with a new domain. Torrent and Tamilrockers have many times being banned also but all in vain. Speaking of which, severe actions must be taken by the cyber cell against these piracy promoters. Ludo Full Movie in HD Leaked on TamilRockers & Telegram Links for Free Download and Watch Online: Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Rajkummar Rao Starrer Falls Prey To Piracy?

Talking about the iconic film, it revolves around the story of how Godzilla tackles King Kong in a spectacular battle in Godzilla VS Kong. The face-off between the supreme powers is a visual treat. Helmed by Adam Wingard, the movie collected Rs 35.63 crore in India within a week's span whereas the China box office total stands at USD 70.3m. Stay tuned!

