Will there be a December 32nd? Well, looks like it may be a strong possibility, given the way year 2020 has been a never-ending experience. Netizens are taking to Twitter to take a dig at the year 2020 one more time as we wait for 2021 to desperately come with hopes that it will rescue us. The year 2020 has been one heck of a year and not like January 2021 will bring any difference in the current situations given the fact that coronavirus pandemic will very much exist and will slow down at its own pace regardless of the dates. However, people are making jokes about how, this year after December 31, 2020, it might continue to be December 32nd instead of January 1st 2021! So many memes were made this year trolling the year 2020. For example, we saw 'My Plans vs 2020' Funny Memes Take Over Twitter as Netizens Joke About How Disappointing This Year Shaped Up to Be!

Generally, the idea of December 32nd is observed When New Year's celebrated in a few places and in another continent, it is still December 31st because of the different time zones. The variation of time from January 1st and December 31th is often nicknamed as "December 32nd" a popular name given to this changeless deviation on the temporal length. However, this year the memes and jokes are clearly directed at the way the year 2020 has been! Check out funny memes and jokes:

"Finally 2020 is over" December 32nd: pic.twitter.com/iByIv00L3C — Mozzie Rainbow Six (@MaxGoose14) December 20, 2020

December 31st, 2020 December 32nd, 2020 pic.twitter.com/FOsS0CxCxA — Beware the Batman (@Batman_Beware) December 22, 2020

Or December 32nd. Posted by u/mcchicannuggets pic.twitter.com/PCnND7hGjO — The Stolen Memes Bot (@stolen_bot) December 22, 2020

Me and the boys getting togetjer to cadt a spell and ensure Janurary 1st isn't December 32nd this year. pic.twitter.com/sCw6n3yoJO — Santa Monkey Ty (@TechMonkeyTy) December 26, 2020

This year in the beginning also saw #2020WorstYear trending on Twitter with funny memes and jokes as people looked for respite via humour. #2020WorstYear Funny Memes and Jokes on Twitter Will Bring a Smile on Your Face As You Cope-Up With Devastating News Updates From Around the World.

Well, whatever may be the reason, we must stop the calendar from changing into December 32nd with all our forces because, we cannot trust this year at all. However, jokes apart we wish you a very happy new year 2021 with a better, healthier tomorrow!

