Social media today has become a platform for checking memes than checking up on your friends or family. The loves for funny memes and jokes keeps us going, or rather scrolling through these platforms. Every few days, we have newer meme formats coming in and it takes a day or two to go viral. What kept us going through this tough year of 2020 is exactly that- the memes and jokes. And if you want a round up of the most popular memes of the year, we bring you certain meme templates. People always look up online for latest meme trends, meme templates for free download, funny meme templates, Indian meme templates, free memes and so on. In this article, we get you the top ones from the earliest Coffin dance meme to the latest Shehnaz Gill's dialogue Tuada Kutta Tommy.

Since a lot of us were stuck at home, funny memes became a great source of entertainment. From Binod to Vibing Cat, we saw so many meme formats. It would not be wrong to say that we had one new meme every month. People made jokes out of the new series and old. So Ramayana's telecast on DD brought back so many memories but also the accompanying Ramayana memes. The release of new series on online streaming platforms also brought so many jokes and meme templates. Or be it Carry Minati's YouTube vs TikTok fight on the internet. If you want all the free funny meme templates, then we bring you a collection of them for free download online.

Coffin Dance Meme Template

Coffin Dance meme (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ramayana Dialogues Meme Templates

Ramayana meme template (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ramayana Dialogue Meme Template

Indian meme templates (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Carry Minati Dialogue Meme

Carry Minati meme (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Grey Cat With Paper Meme Template

Grey cat with paper memes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Shehnaz Gill's Tuada Kutta Tommy Memes

The above video inspired many memes and jokes on Shehnaz Gill's dialogue.

Kya Karu Me Mar Jau Dialogue Meme Template

Kya-karu-mein-mar-jau-meme-template (Photo Credits: Video grab)

Guess Karo Hum Kaha Hai Meme Template

Funny Meme templates (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Mirzapur 2 Funny Meme Template

Mirzapur 2 memes templates (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Mirzapur 2 Memes

Mirzapur 2 new meme templates (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Indian Matchmaking Meme Template

Meme templates (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Using the above images you can make a lot of jokes and memes and share a round up of all that made us smile this year. We are sure there are many more templates and the list could go endless, given that every few days there are new memes coming in. But if you are looking for some trending and latest meme templates of this year, the above free images should help you.

