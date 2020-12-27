In the next three days, the year of 2020 comes to an end and aren't we all relieved? Although a mere change in dates may not exactly change the situation instantly, but 2020 seemed like passing through disasters, one after another. From being stuck at home for months together to the fear of death and health crisis looming over heads at all times, people are glad that it will soon be more. It has been said several times, that 2020 has been a worst year and now it's time for a round up. From work from home, online classes to learning survival, people are sharing how 2020 was in a nutshell with funny memes, jokes and videos. "2020 in a nutshell" memes and jokes are trending online in the last few days of this year. Some speculate if there will a December 32nd too!

This year we saw so many natural disasters to some bizarre happenings. People got really used to the work from home life after struggling initially with technology. Zoom calls and meetings, social distancing, mask life, post-COVID world have all become a part of our vocabulary. To try to fit all the emotions in one picture, video or a GIF can be so difficult but netizens are at it and quiet funnily so. Be it signboards, movie/series dialogues, WhatsApp chats or GIFs, 2020 in a nutshell has got the best memes and jokes at the moment. 'My Plans vs 2020' Funny Memes Take Over Twitter, Netizens Joke About How Disappointing This Year Is Shaping Up to Be!

Check 2020 in a Nutshell Memes and Jokes:

Hahah!

2020 in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/ToJQEKg89u — Abhinav Kumar (@Abhinav_k18) December 26, 2020

This Sign Matters

2020 in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/R9E0ua6dyS — na (@naljowder1) December 25, 2020

If The Year Had a Quote

2020 in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/90ALIuYO4j — Jenny Vafeiadou (@JennyVaf) December 19, 2020

Nothing is More Apt

2020 in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/UZhS75Rkmr — FONTANA (@leofontana35) December 22, 2020

Too Literal

2020 in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/KA5YkQY5x2 — virus (@talesOFvirus) December 26, 2020

Christmas 2020

2020 in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/wvQXTeleSz — Michael Cera Source (@PraiseTheCera) December 24, 2020

LOL

My 2020 in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/gLX0B7MeOi — Crooked 🥁 (@prodcrooked) December 27, 2020

What The Hell Just Happened?

2020 in a nutshell https://t.co/RVULs1PhHl — Dark Maiden (@DarkMaidens) December 27, 2020

Accurate

2020 in a nutshell. pic.twitter.com/ejwdloTpLy — Sarcastic Chokro 👉😎👈 (@sarcasticchokro) December 21, 2020

Oops

2020 in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/T3DXrIBit1 — Michelle Theresa (@shelle_de) December 25, 2020

To Conclude

2020 in a nutshell. pic.twitter.com/7qwIPC9S4Y — Zack Zand (@makermatic) December 25, 2020

2020 in a nutshell trend gives a glance of how unpredictable this year has been for everyone around the world. All of us are looking forward to a better 2021 and let us only remember this year for the funny memes and jokes it has given us with all that's happening around.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 27, 2020 04:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).