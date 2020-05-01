Gujarat Day 2020: Amazing Facts About Gujarat To Share on Gujarat Sthapana Divas

Happy Gujarat Day (File Image)

Gujarat, a historical state on the western coast of India and an important economic hub, was created on May 01, 1960, from the Bombay Province. The Gujarati speaking population got their mainland with the Marathi’s getting Maharashtra. The sixth-largest state in the country and the ninth-largest by population has been home to the ancient Indus Valley civilisation. Several other dynasties including those of Mughals too ruled Gujarat. The state has derived its name from the Sanskrit term Gurjaradesa which means the land of Gurjaras, the rulers of the land between 8th and 9th centuries CE. The modern-day Gujarat is a major economic zone of the country boasting of a host of businesses and agricultural setups. On Gujarat Day, we take a look at some of the interesting facts about this state. Maharashtra Day 2020: Interesting Facts About Maharashtra That Will Make You Shout ‘Jai Jai Maharashtra Maza’.

The capital of Gujarat, Gandhinagar, is considered as one of the greenest city of Asia with about 50% of its area covered by lush greenery. Ancient metropolitan cities of Lothal, Dholavira and Gola Dhoro which were important centres in the Indus Valley Civilisation is part of modern-day Gujarat. The capital of Shree Krishna’s kingdom, Dwarka existed more than 10,000 years ago in Gujarat and is an important pilgrim centre. It is the first state which banned alcohol and is a majority vegetarian state. The state has the highest sugar consumption in India and is known for its wide range of sweets. Spread over an area of 7500 sq km, the ‘Raan of Kutch’ is one of the largest salt deserts in the world. The biggest oil refinery on the planet is also located in Gujarat. The Jamnagar oil refinery owned by RIL has a capacity of 35.2 MTPA. The world’s tallest statue, the Statue of Unity which stands 182 m tall, is located in the Narmada district of Gujarat. Surat, also known as the diamond city of India, is also considered the wealthiest in the country. AMUL, which played an important role in bringing the white revolution in the country, is situated in the Anand district of Gujarat. It is hard to believe, but Gujarat has an approximate coastline of 1600km, the largest in India. Happy Gujarat Day 2020 HD Images and Wishes: Send Gujarat Sthapana Divas WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, GIF Greetings and Wallpapers on May 1.

Gujarat Day 2020 celebrations have been scaled down as the country continues to be under coronavirus-induced lockdown. But one must adhere to the government's request to stay at home as it will help contain the situation. You can instead share these amazing Gujarat facts and wish Happy Gujarat Day 2020 to everyone.