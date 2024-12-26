Hania Aamir, the well-known Pakistani actress, recently shared a distressing experience where she, her manager, and her co-star Fahad Mustafa were verbally attacked during a fan meet event in Dallas, USA. On Thursday (December 26) she opened up about the incident that forced the event to end abruptly. Hania explained that everything started smoothly as she interacted with her fans and took pictures. However, things took a turn when she overheard an event organiser insulting her manager. Disturbed by the verbal abuse, her manager went backstage, prompting Hania and Fahad to follow and check on her. Hania Aamir Is Pretty in Pink! Pakistani Actress Rocks a Flowy Sharara Setting New Summer Ethnic Fashion Goals (View Pics).

She wrote, "Everyone who came to meet us at the Dallas event, I love you to bits and it's unfortunate that it had to end so abruptly. Everyone saw videos of me walking to the crowd and taking pictures and everything was fine. When I was going back to my seat I heard one of the organisers verbally abuse my manager. So I walked up to her and asked what had happened and told the man (one of the organisers) that he cannot speak to her like this," ""She was so distraught that she went backstage. I followed her to make sure she was okay and Fahad being a gentleman also came to check up on her. Then we decided to start with the photos with the fans backstage, at this point he came running after us, calling us names, telling us to get out, called off the security protocols, and verbally assaulted us even more (people had to hold him back)," she added. Hania Aamir Raises the Bar High for Ethnic Elegance in a Stunning Red Saree, Pakistani Actress Effortlessly Steals the Spotlight in the Ensemble (View Pics).

Hania shared that the situation worsened when the event organiser chased her, co-star Fahad Mustafa, and the rest of the team backstage. Once backstage, the organiser confronted them aggressively. Hania described how he verbally attacked them and disrupted the event's security arrangements. She later mentioned in her post that the organiser had to be physically restrained by others at the event. Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actress ended her post by apologising to her fans for the way the event concluded. "I dearly love every single one of you. I’m sorry things had to end this way, but sometimes we have to get through the bad days," Hania Amir said. Her post follows the disappointment voiced by several fans on social media after the actors left the venue abruptly. Fahad has yet to respond to the incident.

