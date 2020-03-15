Vietnam Develops Mobile Sterilisation Chambers to Disinfect Humans and Contain COVID-19 Spread, Here Is Everything You Should Know (View Pics)

Mobile Sterilisation Chambers in Vietnam (Photo Credits: @LunaOi_VN/ Twitter)

The coronavirus outbreak has created a significant panic across the globe. People are stressed. With no immediate cure being discovered yet, the stress seems only to increase. But the countries are trying as much possible to prevent citizens from catching the deadly COVID-19. Vietnam, for instance, has come up with a unique approach to save people from getting infected. The total cases in the country are reportedly above 50. To contain the spread of coronavirus, Vietnam developed mobile sterilisation chambers to disinfect humans. Using ion salt water, the chambers have been designed and manufactured successfully. As of now, not much information is available, but we gathered as much as we could and provided them below in the article for you to know about this development. No Coronavirus, World War 3, Nuclear Weapon or Asteroid will End this World! We on Social Media and News Channels will Bring The Doomsday Soon.

The Institute of Occupational Health and Environment (Ministry of Health), collaborated with Hanoi University of Technology to design the sterilisation chambers. Twitter user @LunaOi_VN shared pictures of this recent discovery. She stated that once you are in the room, in 15-20 seconds, 90 percent of the bacteria and virus on your body will be cleaned before entering in a clinical area. A corona song will supposedly play while you are inside. The chamber system has been installed in medical examination and crowded areas to ensure safety and limit the spread of the dangerous virus. Chinese Police Wear 'Smart Helmet' to Identify People With Symptoms of COVID-19, Netizens Impressed.

View Pics:

Vietnam sucessfully developed Mobile Sterilisation Chambers. It can clean 90% of the bacteria and virus on your bodies and of course our Corona song'll be played during the time you're inside. Capacity: 1000 people/day Time: 15-20s/person And it's FREE too. pic.twitter.com/lVgoGVthJH — DoTheImpossible😤Luna (@LunaOi_VN) March 13, 2020

Hanoi University of Technology Built These Chambers!

Actually it was a university which made those. Hanoi University of Science and Technology. Here's their website:https://t.co/eOHgJLyBiA Hope that you can contact them via that link. — DoTheImpossible😤Luna (@LunaOi_VN) March 13, 2020

The tweet also claimed that it is free to use. In a follow-up tweet, she also mentioned that the price for one chamber is about $2,200. The system can meet the capacity of disinfection of up to 1,000 people per day. There are instructions written on the disinfection chamber along with recommendations for the prevention of COVID-19.

Price Per Chamber!

I just found out the price for 1 chamber is about $2,200. You can install it at any place like airports, train stations, gates of any building... — DoTheImpossible😤Luna (@LunaOi_VN) March 14, 2020

The coronavirus mobile sterilisation chambers will partly address the need for screening and prevention of infection in crowded areas including medical examination and treatment establishments, enterprises, schools and commercial centers to prevent the spread of the disease in Vietnam.