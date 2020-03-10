Holi 2020: Navneet Rana, Independent MP From Amravati, Performs Traditional Dance With Tribals in Melghat (Watch Video)

Navneet Rana dancing with tribals (Photo Credits: ANI)

Amravati, March 10: Independent lawmaker Navneet Rana danced with tribals in Melghat on the occasion of Holi on Tuesday. Draped in white shalwar kameez, Navneet Rana performed the traditional dance with tribal women and men. The actor-turned-politician represents the Amravati Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra. A video of Rana dancing with tribals was shared by news agency ANI. She recently hit headlines when she asked questions in Parliament wearing a mask as a precaution to ward off coronavirus infection. Holi 2020 Messages in Hindi: Dhuleti WhatsApp Stickers, Dhulandi GIF Images, Facebook Greetings and SMS to Wish on The Festival of Colours.

Navneet Rana Dances With Tribals to Celebrate Holi:

#WATCH Maharashtra: Independent MP from Amravati, Navneet Rana dances with the tribals of Melghat. #Holi pic.twitter.com/g5XPiewD4x — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2020

