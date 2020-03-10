The first batch of 58 Indian pilgrims deboard from IAF C-17 Globemaster aircraft which landed at Hindon air force station in Ghaziabad from Tehran, Iran. The first batch of 58 Indian pilgrims deboard from IAF C-17 Globemaster aircraft which landed at Hindon air force station in Ghaziabad from Tehran, Iran. #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/IXYOu0sSkq— ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2020 With the political crisis gripping the Madhya Pradesh government after 17 Congress MLAs' virtual revolt, reports are arriving that rebel Congress MLAs may hold a press conference in Bengaluru at 12 pm on Tuesday and announce their mass resignation.

New Delhi, March 10: India is celebrating Holi with great zeal and enthusiasm, marking the triumph of good over evil, the arrival of the spring season and the spirit of unity. Social media is flooded with Holi wishes, with common men and women and politicians and celebrities greeting on the festival of colours. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Holi.

The Uttar Pradesh government, headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has decided to challenge, in the Supreme Court, the Allahabad High Court's Monday order for taking down hoardings with details of anti-CAA protesters. "The high court order is being studied. The government's first priority is the security of UP's 23 crore people... whatever decision is in the public interest, that decision will be taken," CM Adityanath said.

All eyes will be on Madhya Pradesh where the Congress government is facing a crisis after over a dozen MLAs, who are reportedly close to Jyotiraditya Scindia, reportedly flew to BJP-ruled Karnataka. While Scindia remained tight-lipped on the dramatic developments, the Congress accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of poaching its legislators.