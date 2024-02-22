New Delhi, February 22: Sharing the video of a machine dismantling the truck on the social media platform X, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra on Thursday said that it "hurts to see them so mercilessly torn apart". "Someone arrest that claw-excavator for ‘truck homicide!’ As manufacturers, we know how much technology & effort goes into producing trucks," Mahindra wrote. Anand Mahindra Offers Naushad Khan Thar SUV As Gift After Sarfaraz Khan’s Impressive Test Debut

"Hurts to see them so mercilessly torn apart. But I suppose through recycling, they'll live 'forever'," he added. Since being shared, the post has been viewed over 12K times. Several users also reacted to the post with their thoughts. "Why didn't they just separate all parts and melt them then add something to make it usable again," a user wrote.

Anand Mahindra on Video of Dismantling Truck

Someone arrest that claw-excavator for ‘truck homicide!’ As manufacturers, we know how much technology & effort goes into producing trucks. Hurts to see them so mercilessly torn apart. But I suppose through recycling they’ll live ‘forever.’ 🙂pic.twitter.com/vvhMDKF6MI — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 22, 2024

"No worries sir, it will roll back into the Mahindra plant in the shape of a steel coil, to be reborn," another user said. One more user mentioned, "Why can't they donate the organs? They can live in splits.. Give life to another vehicle or body".

