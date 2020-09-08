It is International Literacy Day today. Observed annually on September 8, it highlights the importance of literacy and education and creates an awareness about the same. Education plays a pivotal life in one's life and it is not just the bookish knowledge, but even other acquired skills, be it craft, art or sports. Any kind of education can be enhanced further to benefit an individual but getting them to education facilities is the first step. On this International Literacy Day 2020, many netizens are sharing quotes and messages highlighting the need of education. #InternationalLiteracyDay is among the top trends on Twitter with everyone tweeting, right from political personalities to commoners on why it is important to seek education. International Literacy Day 2020 Quotes: Thoughtful Messages And Saying to Raise Awareness on Importance of Education.

International Literacy Day was declared by UNESCO on October 26, 1966 and the first observance was in the year 1967. Every year there is a different theme to it around which events and programmes are held to raise awareness and form initiatives about providing education to those who cannot afford it. This year's theme focuses on "literacy teaching and learning in the COVID-19 crisis and beyond". Because of this crisis, a lot of schools and colleges are closed and educators are adopting their ways of teaching as well to suit the online learning. Twitterati is out to do an awareness in a way by sharing messages, quotes and images about the same. International Literacy Day 2020: Key Facts on Education in India And US.

Check Some Tweets on International Literacy Day 2020:

From The Minister of Education

"There can be no joy greater than reading and no friend greater than knowledge" Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi On this #InternationalLiteracyDay, we promise to work towards achieving 100% literacy by complying with the reforms within the National Education Policy 2020. pic.twitter.com/HnG0e8WGra — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) September 8, 2020

From The Vice President of India

Literacy plays an important role in empowering & transforming the lives of individuals and society. On International Literacy Day, let's resolve to create a self-reliant, self-confident and competent Bharat that is literate, educated and empowered.#InternationalLiteracyDay pic.twitter.com/2KxjkDiWxt — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) September 8, 2020

Bridge to Hope

Literacy is a bridge from misery to hope, Literacy could be the ladder out of poverty.🏆#InternationalLiteracyDay pic.twitter.com/oc07et2uKD — pk Chaturvedi (@PkChaturvedi567) September 8, 2020

Literacy is Human Right

Knowledge is Power

Today a reader, tomorrow a leader. Knowledge is power , Pleading our commitment towards child labour for education , achieving 100%literacy #InternationalLiteracyDay pic.twitter.com/Z8NkH0J07x — Dr.Thota Ramarjun ⚕💉🇮🇳 (janasaink) (@ramarjunfollows) September 8, 2020

Developing Adults Who Think

A child who reads will be an adult who thinks. Literacy brings deep knowledge and a strong aptitude. It helps kids to develop an innate understanding of the world.#InternationalLiteracyDay pic.twitter.com/WPtKsWdI6b — Bharti Tribal 🦜 (@FOUNDERofMMES) September 8, 2020

Path to Development

International Literacy Day celebrations have been held globally to highlight the importance of literacy. Education or being literate is more of a matter of dignity and human rights, and it helps to progress a society. You too can share these messages and quotes to raise awareness of this day today.

