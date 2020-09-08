New Delhi, September 8: In order to highlight the importance of education, International Literacy Day is observed on September 8. Observed for the first time in 1976, International Literacy Day aims to spread awareness regarding how individuals, communities and society get upliftment through education. The theme of International Literacy Day 2020 is "literacy teaching and learning in the COVID-19 crisis and beyond". On this year's International Literacy Day, LatestLY draws a parallel between literacy rate in India and the United States and lists key facts on education in these two countries. International Literacy Day 2020 Date And Theme: Know The Significance, History And Events Related to The Observance That Highlights the Role of Education And Teaching.

According to a report by India's Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, the literacy rate in the country stood at 77.7% in 2018.

The average literacy rate in the United States was 99% in 2018, according to MarcoTrends.

The state of Kerala has the highest literacy rate in India.

Massachusetts is the most educated state in America.

According to Nation Master, India spends 3.1% of its GDP on education, whereas the US spends 5.2%.

In India, 72% of the country's total male population is literate, whereas in America 99% of males are educated.

According to a study by the National Statistical Office, conducted between July 2017 and June 2018, the male literacy rate (84.7%) is higher than females (70.3%) in India.

In India's rural areas, the literacy rate is 73.5 percent compared to 87.7 percent in urban areas of the country.

In 2018, the proportion of rural adults 25 and older with a bachelor's degree or higher increased from 5 percent to 20 percent in the US; in urban areas, this proportion stood at 35 percent.

Founded by proclamation of The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, or UNESCO, in 1966, International Literacy Day is observed: "to remind the public of the importance of literacy as a matter of dignity and human rights".

