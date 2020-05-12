International Nurses Day 2020 Greetings: Sudarsan Pattnaik Pays Tribute to Florence Nightingale With a Beautiful Sand Art, Thanks Nurses For Their Tireless Efforts During COVID-19

International Nurses Day 2020 Sand Art (Photo Credits: Sudarsan Pattnaik Twitter)

On International Nurses Day 2020, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik took to Twitter sharing a beautiful sand art thanking medics for their selfless contribution to the society, especially during the current coronavirus pandemic. He paid 'Tribute to Florence Nightingale', the founder of modern nursing at Puri beach in Odisha with the beautiful art. It's her Florence Nightingale's birthday which is celebrated as International Nurses Day annually. A stethoscope carved next to Florence's sand art reads 'Happy Nurses Day'. International Nurses Day 2020 marks 200th birth anniversary of the 'Lady with the Lamp'. She was born on May 12, 1820, in Florence, Italy. You can also send a picture of his beautiful sand art as a greeting to a nurse you know. Florence Nightingale's Quotes: Remembering 'The Lady With the Lamp' on Her 200th Birth Anniversary This International Nurses Day.

Sudarsan Pattnaik shard pictures of the sand art with the caption, "#InternationalNursesDay Salutes our nurses for their tireless efforts. Let’s give them utmost love, respect and support to fight against #COVID19Pandemic. My SandArt at Puri beach to Remember #FlorenceNightingale who has inspired millions of people for serving humanity." Florence Nightingale took up the profession of nursing at 16 against her parents' wishes. She revolutionised not only the system of nursing but also the mindset of people who looked down up the hard work. She is popularly known as 'The Lady With the Lamp' as she would treat wounded soldiers in the night by holding a lamp in her hand. How to Thank a Nurse? Thank You Card Messages and Quotes to Send All Health Workers in The National Nurses Week 2020.

Sudarsan Pattnaik Pays Tribute to Florence Nightingale With a Sand Art:

#InternationalNursesDay Salutes our nurses for their tireless efforts. Let’s give them utmost love, respect and support to fight against #COVID19Pandemic . My SandArt at Puri beach to Remember #FlorenceNightingale who has inspired millions of people for serving humanity. pic.twitter.com/mNDQ1smLPV — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) May 12, 2020

Remembering the woman who revolutionised nursing, the International Red Cross awards the Florence Nightingale Medal to nurses who do an exemplary job at their work. This International Nurses Day, let's take a moment to thank the angels who have risked their lives to save that of others. We wish all nurses a Happy International Nurses Day!