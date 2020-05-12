Florence Nightingale's Quotes: Remembering 'The Lady With the Lamp' on Her 200th Birth Anniversary This International Nurses Day

Quote to share on Florence Nightingale's birth anniversary (Photo Credits: File Photo)

International Nurses Day is observed May 12 to recognise the hard work and efforts of nurses across the world. It is observed on this day as it marks the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. Florence Nightingale was born on May 12, 1820, in Florence, Italy. It is her revolutionary work in sanitation and healthcare that gave birth to modern nursing. She chose to be a nurse at 16, although her parents objected to it as it was considered to be done by people of the low-class society. She refused multiple marriage proposals and pursued her career ardently. Florence came to be known as 'The Lady With the Lamp' as she would treat wounded soldiers at war at night holding a lamp in her hand. As we observe Florence Nightingale's 200th birth anniversary, we bring to you some of her popular quotes about work, nursing, life and society. How to Thank a Nurse? Thank You Card Messages and Quotes to Send All Health Workers in The National Nurses Week 2020.

She had 38 nurses working under her during the Crimean war. She often wrote letters on behalf of dying soldiers to their homes. She believed in sanitation that could increase mortality rate and majorly focused on it. She changed the way society perceived nursing. Today, the International Red Cross awards the Florence Nightingale Medal to nurses who give superior care. Share these heartwarming quotes on her birth anniversary and let's remember her thoughtful contributions to the society. International Nurses Day 2020: From Florence Nightingale to Linda Richards, Here Are Most Iconic Nurses We Must All Know About.

Quote Reads: “I Attribute My Success to This:—I Never Gave or Took an Excuse.” Florence Nightingale

Quote Reads: “Rather, Ten Times, Die in the Surf, Heralding the Way to a New World, Than Stand Idly on the Shore.” Florence Nightingale

Quote Reads: “I Think One’s Feelings Waste Themselves in Words, They Ought All to Be Distilled Into Actions and Into Actions Which Bring Results.” Florence Nightingale

Quote Reads: “Wise and Humane Management of the Patient Is the Best Safeguard Against Infection.” Florence Nightingale

Quote Reads: “The Very First Requirement in a Hospital Is That It Should Do the Sick No Harm.” Florence Nightingale

Quote Reads: “Live Life When You Have It. Life Is a Splendid Gift – There Is Nothing Small About It.” Florence Nightingale

Quote Reads: “And What Nursing Has to Do in Either Case, Is to Put the Patient in the Best Condition for Nature to Act Upon Him.” Florence Nightingale

Before the war ended, Her Majesty Queen Victoria rewarded Nightingale for her service with a special brooch as a 'Thank you'. The annual tradition of recognising nurses for their hard work on May 12 has been going strong since 1974. International Nurses Day is observed at a significant time when the work of nurses is been highly appreciated for being the frontliners during COVID-19 pandemic. On this day, let's honour the work started by Florence Nightingale and how her work has significance in the modern world.