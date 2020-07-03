International Plastic Bag Free Day is observed on July 3rd every year to create awareness about the dangers of using plastic. It is also to encourage people against using a plastic bag, which is commonly found. The day promotes the use of alternatives to plastic and thus discourages its use completely. Plastic is one of the main contributors to polluting the environment. So on International Plastic Free Bag Day 2020, let's pledge to avoid the use of plastic bags and encourage the use of eco-friendly bags. Be it for going to the market or for any other use, let go of the plastic and adopt things that will not harm nature. Why Recycling is Important And Must Be Practiced By Everyone Who Cares for the Ecology.

Plastic bags pollute land, soil, water, clog drains and everything else. They almost do not degrade and remain on the surface of Earth for years together. Being one of the main pollution contributors, it is essential to avoid its use completely. So let's switch to green products and contribute towards an environmentally friendly Earth. From Reusable Cotton Pads to Menstrual Cups, Eco-Friendly Ways to Follow During Menstruation That Are Better For You And the Planet!

Net Bag

Net Bag (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Net bags are quite common and are often used while going to the market to buy groceries. They are not only made of eco-friendly materials but also looks cool.

Cloth Bag

Cloth bag (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Cloth bags never went out of trend. This International Plastic Bag Free Day let's bring cloth bags back into use. They are trendy, cool and does no harm to nature.

Jute Bag

Jute bag (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Jute bags are widely used as it is cheap and available widely. You can also buy a plain jute bag from the market and paint it and enhance its look.

Canvas Bag

Canvas bag (Photo Credits: Unsplash)

Canvas bags are trendy replacement for those plastic bags. They look like a real paper bag but are stronger than it and perfect for grocery shopping.

Paper Bag

Paper bag (Photo Credits: Pexels)

The best replacement for a plastic bag is the paper bag only they are not strong enough. But for a light grocery shopping, paper bags are the best.

Around 500 billion plastic bags are used on a global level every year and most of it ends up in the drain. The marine ecosystem is suffering due to plastic which has clogged them choking water animals and other organisms. Let's bring a change with our actions this International Plastic Bag Free Day and create awareness about the same.

