World Environment Day 2020: From Reusable Cotton Pads to Menstrual Cups, Eco-Friendly Ways to Follow During Periods That Are Better For You And the Planet!

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

World Environment Day 2020 is on June 5. We are at a pandemic. With humans being indoors, it has certainly done wonders to nature. We have seen many instances that prove that nature is healing while we continue our battle with the coronavirus. But we must keep the process intact, right? So, how to not disturb the healing process of nature? The first thing would be to change our lifestyle and adopt more reusable and recycling products. While the fight against single-use plastics like straws and shopping bags has become a mainstream issue, disposable menstrual products are part of the problem too. They are bad for you and the planet! As we prepare ourselves to celebrate World Environment Day 2020, let us take a look at four environment-friendly ways that we can follow during our menstrual cycle. How to Celebrate World Environment Day 2020 at Home? From Segregating Waste to Saving Water, 5 Ways in Which You Can Observe the Day.

Talking about periods openly can be difficult. There are so many taboos associated with menstruation that discussing menstrual hygiene has become difficult. Besides, there are women who may not even know that their tampons and pads could have plastic in them. On the occasion of World Environment Day, let us find out ways how we can be nature-friendly, even when we are on our periods and alert the same to the near ones we know. Understanding the Pros and Cons of Sanitary Pads, Menstrual Cups and Tampons.

Organic Sanitary Pads

If you are unsure about using anything other than sanitary napkins, it is time you switch to biodegradable ones. Many brands have come up with unique designs making organic biodegradable sanitary napkins, made of cotton and lessen the change of allergy and irritation.

Reusable Pads

Pieces of old clothes were the most common household items used by women in India before the affordable sanitary pads came in. But the disposal management of plastic pads and its ill effects on menstrual health, reminded activists to come up with napkins made of cloth. Reusable pads are hence, an excellent option for periods and comfort for all. The reusable feminine pads are washable, soft and comfortable and are great for the environment too.

Cotton Underwear

The healthiest underwear fabric for your vagina? Of course, some good-old cotton. It is a breathable material and avoids itching and skin irritation during your periods. These panties prevent period accidents from happening while you sleep or work out.

Menstrual Cups

Instead of using disposable pads and tampons that are discarded after just one use, you can consider using menstrual cups as well. It is gaining popularity in recent times, and a lot of women have reportedly switched to cups from napkins. The menstrual cups are inserted into the vagina, where they collect blood during menstruation.

We know how plastic waste ends up in a landfill, or even worse in the oceans, rivers and beaches, affecting the marine lives. The above list is quite an environmentally friendly solution to protect nature and keep yourself hygienic during menstruation. Happy bleeding!