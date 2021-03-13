The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards is scheduled for March 15, 2021. This year’s lineup of performers is quite exciting. And above everything else, the South Korean Pop boy band- Bangtan Boys, aka BTS, was nominated for the first time for Grammys. What fans are more excited about whether their favourite K-Pop boy band will take the stage or not. ‘Is BTS Performing at the Grammys?’ the searches spiked on Google Trends in the past week with ARMYs looking up for schedule and more. Other artists were too on the list, but BTS was the most-searched. In this article, we bring you every detail you K-Pop fans should know about Grammy Awards 2021.

BTS will be taking the stage to perform at the upcoming Grammys. The recording academy recently announced its full lineup of performers for the 63rd annual Grammy Awards, and BTS was one of the artists on the star-studded list. This year is special for K-Pop fans. Even though BTS performed at the 2020 Grammy Awards as part of a collaboration with Lil Nas X, this year will be the first time the band taking the stage alone to perform one of their own songs at the Grammys.

Which hit number will BTS perform? Will it be Dynamite? Or a song from the ever-hit album BE? Well, BTS already performed the Grammy-nominated song Dynamite at the Music On A Mission, Grammys MusiCares concert. Band members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, delivered a memorable performance. And it is surely a surprise for fans as to what they are going to perform at the main event.

Watch Video: BTS at Grammys MusiCares Concert

BTS will be joining fellow performers Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, Bad Bunny, Harry Styles, Cardi B, Post Malone, John Mayer, Doja Cat, Miranda Lambert, Chris Martin, Lil Baby, and more. The 2021 Grammy Awards will air live on March 14, 8:00 PM ET, 5:30 AM IST, March 15. Are you excited? Well, we know we are!

