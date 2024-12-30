Happy Birthday, V, aka Kim Taehyung! It’s the K-Pop star’s 29th birthday and like every year, ARMYs have planned thoughtful and elaborate celebrations. Kim Taehyung was born on December 30, 1995, and the BTS member is celebrating his birthday today. On this special occasion, fans across the globe unite to express their love, admiration and gratitude for their favourite artists. The cities, billboards, banners and more are all painted in purple in high anticipation. To make V’s birthday even more memorable, we bring Kim Taehyung’s birthday images and HD wallpapers that you can download for free online. These HBD photos are perfect for sharing your thoughtful birthday wishes and greetings to the K-Pop star. BTS V aka Kim Taehyung Birthday: ARMY Floods Social Media With Wishes, Greetings and Lovely Messages, Trends #HappyVDay Worldwide.

Beyond his musical contributions to the K-Pop genre, V’s unique individuality and his ability to remain true to himself make him an iconic figure. Days leading up to Kim Taehyung’s 29th birthday, preparations were in full swing in South Korea, where fans painted the cities purple. For the unversed, the colour purple represents love, trust and loyalty within the BTS fandom, and it was Taehyung, who coined the term “I Purple You” to express his love for his fans, aka the ARMYs. As a tribute to the singer, we bring you Happy Birthday V, aka Kim Taehyung’s images, HD wallpapers and photos that you can download for free online to share on social media with purple hearts and emojis. BTS V Birthday: ARMY Create Heartfelt Surprise With Over 70 Banners Decorating Streets Near Kim Taehyung’s Military Base.

Happy Birthday Kim Taehyung

Happy Birthday V aka Kim Taehyung (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Birthday V

Happy Birthday V aka Kim Taehyung (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Birthday Kim Taehyung

Happy Birthday V aka Kim Taehyung (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Birthday V

Happy Birthday V aka Kim Taehyung (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Birthday Kim Taehyung

Happy Birthday V aka Kim Taehyung (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Birthday V

Happy Birthday V aka Kim Taehyung (Photo Credits: File Image)

The seven-member band of BTS is globally popular and cherished by its loyal fans. Each member’s birthday is special, and the ARMYs ensure memorable celebrations. This year, as a tribute to V, fans have carefully coordinated banner events in close proximity to the Ssangyong Unit area, where V is currently serving his military duty.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 30, 2024 07:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).