It’s Friday the 13th and Twitterati Can’t Keep Calm! Funny Memes and Jokes Surface Online on the ‘Unlucky’ Day

It is Friday the 13th today. Yes, the spooky day arrives again this week and we all know what that means. With the deadly coronavirus currently sweeping the globe, the sinister date’s reappearance feels accurate on cue for the doom and gloom atmosphere. Today’s Friday the 13th could be the first time in recent memory when worldwide circumstances are living up to the name, as Twitterati have duly noted. To lighten up the mood amid the COVID-19 pandemic, people on Twitter are sharing funny memes and jokes and celebrate the spooky day. At times like this, some light-hearted tweets are necessary for us to keep our calm, at least for a while. Friday the 13th History: Spooky Stories, Urban Legends and Unlucky Events That Surround the Origin of Black Friday.

The superstition surrounding Friday the 13th is there for as long as one can remember. It is considered an unlucky day. Friday the 13th usually happens at least once every year, but can happen up to three times in the same year. For 2020 and this new decade, today’s Friday the 13th is the first one. People across the world observe this day by majorly watching a horror film. However, to avoid bad luck and so many frightening rumours associated with it, some prefer to stay home. Considering the present global crisis, Twitterati is sharing extremely relatable content, as this year’s first Friday the 13th arrives amid the global crisis. Friday the 13th Memes and Jokes: Kick out the Eerie Vibes with These Hilarious Takes on the Infamous Day.

Perhaps, considering the current virus pandemic - wearing a mask and keeping people from getting close, might not be such a bad idea for this #FridayThe13th pic.twitter.com/EwgETeHihc — Miss BetseyTrotwood (@Suzyiam) March 12, 2020

Friday the 13th.... You know what that means! #FridayThe13th pic.twitter.com/svbi73v7qW — AMC Fear Fest (@AMCsFearFest) March 13, 2020

The tweets adequately capture the terror at our impending doom. While unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic remains, the Friday the 13th memes and jokes are always fun to encounter online.