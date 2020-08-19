Did you ever dream of being drenched in ice cream tubs or a chocolate rain? Well, something similar happened in Switzerland known for its chocolates. Residents of a Swiss town, Olten were 'treated' to chocolate snow on Tuesday, lucky them! Maybe their Christmas gift for being good people came a little early. Well, the reality is that the Lindt & Spruengli company is responsible for the magical event. A minor defect in the cooling ventilation for a line for roasted "cocoa nibs" in its factory in Olten, between Zurich and Basel, caused the brown snow. And as the news spread, Twitterati couldn't believe how mighty the people of the town were blessed. Many tweeted that after all that 2020 had to offer, finally there was some good news. As varying opinions flooded social networking sites, we bring to you some of them. Snowing Cocoa? Chocolate Factory Glitch Dusts Swiss Town of Olten.

The nibs are the fragments of crushed cocoa beans which form the basis of chocolate. It's the strong winds on Friday morning that made the powder spread around the vicinity of the factory, leaving a cocoa dusting everywhere. Well, we think that would have been a stunning sight! Following the incident, the chocolate company has offered to pay for any cleaning, especially a car that was coated in chocolate dust, but the owner has not taken up the offer.

The ventilation system has now been repaired and production will be back to normal. The company also said that the particles were harmless to people or the environment.

