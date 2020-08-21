We haven't seen James Charles this angry ever that he was while blasting Lauren Conrad's beauty line. He was so furious that he went ahead to say that she "has no business" starting a makeup company. However, later once the air was cleared and he found out that it was by accident that he received empty packaging in a PR box that he took to Instagram to apologise for what his outburst. Beauty YouTuber apologised to lifestyle guru Lauren Conrad saying that he "was so upset, not with her, but with other things that happened" that day. James Charles Faces Flak Online for 'Insulting' Classical Indian Music! 'You Are Not Lata Mangeshkar or Shreya Ghoshal' Say Furious Netizens.

James Charles took to Instagram to show an empty liquid highlighter and dry eyeliner pen he went ahead to blast her brand. Charles posted an Instagram story opening and complaining about the PR box without identifying Conrad's brand, saying "OK, so I have already been having a really weird day. Maybe one day I'll tell you guys about it, but honestly probably not because I probably can't. But I've just really been sitting here thinking 'Could this day actually get any weirder or any worse?' And it just did". Charles then went ahead to show the empty liquid highlighter container didn't have a cap on it and wasn't sealed. He also showed an eyeliner pen with no ink and said, "Like, stop, stop making makeup brands. Stop. Stop,"

James Charles goes off on make up brand by someone who, according to James, “has no business having a makeup brand”. James shows their products and talks about how it’s inadequate. He later posted saying he calmed down. What are your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/bzOO8eTWXA — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) August 20, 2020

However, Conrad was quick to explain in an Instagram comment about the accident saying that she was putting together the PR boxes herself but accidentally happened to send the empty containers to Charles. "The woman who put together the gifts (it was me) decided to fill a makeup bag full of empty samples to make sure everything would fit inside". She went on to say, "When beauty products arrived and it was time to fill all the makeup bags she (again, me) accidentally included the bag full of empties with the others and it was sent out."

James Charles apologizes to Lauren Conrad for calling her out for the PR she sent him. James says “My stories talking about the products were supposed to be funny but they just came across nasty because I was so upset”. What are your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/Hk50BkpqsU — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) August 20, 2020

Charles later posted an apology on his story saying, "I've been on the verge of tears all day long from a ton of things going wrong & opening her PR package was the icing on the cake of weird things happening today," Charles wrote. "My stories talking about the products were supposed to be funny but they just came across as nasty because I was so upset, not with her, but with other things that happened today. Lauren and I spoke privately about the misunderstanding & are both good."

James Charles apologizes to Lauren Conrad for calling her out for the PR she sent him. James says “My stories talking about the products were supposed to be funny but they just came across nasty because I was so upset”. What are your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/Hk50BkpqsU — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) August 20, 2020

Also, in other news recently the teaser of YouTuber James Charles and Say So singer-rapper, Doja Cat collaborating together grabbed headlines for being controversial. Ever since James Charles shared a sneak peek of his upcoming collab of some form wit Doja Cat, fans are only worried about their health.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2020 05:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).