February 1, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today’s Calendar Date

February 1 marks several observances, including Ganesh Jayanti 2025, National Freedom Day in the U.S., Imbolc, Saint Brigid’s Day, and Federal Territory Day in Malaysia. It also features National Serpent Day, GI Joe Day, and the start of World Interfaith Harmony Week.

Lifestyle Team Latestly| Feb 06, 2025 05:21 PM IST
A+
A-
February 1, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today’s Calendar Date
February 1, 2025 Special Days (File Image)

February 1, 2025, Special Days: February is filled with diverse observances, celebrating history, culture, health, and awareness—from Black History Month, LGBT+ History Month and American Heart Month to National Cancer Prevention Month. Of course, the month sees the celebration of Valentine's Day. February 1 sees observances like Imbolc, World Hijab Day, World Aspergillosis Day, and National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day. One of the biggest celebrations is Ganesh Jayanti 2025, which falls on February 1, celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha with devotion and festivities. There are also major February 1 birthdays and birth anniversaries observed on the day. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Basant Panchami, Valentine’s Day, Maha Shivratri and More – Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on February 1, 2025 (Saturday)

  1. Kala Ghoda Arts Festival

  2. Black History Month (United States, Canada, UK)

  3. African American Heritage Month

  4. American Heart Month

  5. LGBT+ History Month

  6. Marijuana Awareness Month

  7. National Cancer Prevention Month

  8. National Condom Month

  9. National Women Inventors Month

  10. Ganesh Jayanti (Magha Shukla Chaturthi)

  11. Vinayaka Chaturthi in February 2025

  12. National Freedom Day (United States)

  13. Imbolc / Saint Brigid's Day

  14. Federal Territory Day in Malaysia

  15. National Serpent Day

  16. GI Joe Day (United States)

  17. Texas Day

  18. World Aspergillosis Day

  19. World Hijab Day

  20. National Dark Chocolate Day

  21. World Interfaith Harmony Week

  22. Hula in the Coola Day

  23. International Face and Body Art Day

  24. National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day

  25. Pisco Sour Day

  26. An Affair to Remember Month

  27. Potato Lovers Month

  28. Berry Fresh Month

  29. Barley Month

  30. National Cherry Month

  31. International Month of Black Women in the Arts

  32. Humpback Whale Awareness Month

  33. Human Relations Month

  34. Ethnic Equality Month

Famous February 1 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

  1. Jackie Shroff

  2. Brahmanandam

  3. Michael C. Hall

  4. Pauly Shore

  5. Lisa Marie Presley

  6. Brian Krause

  7. Rachelle Lefevre

  8. Lauren Conrad

  9. Ajay Jadeja

  10. Graeme Smith

  11. Shoaib Malik

  12. Kalpana Chawla

  13. Manoj Tiwari

  14. Harry Styles

  15. Parimal Nathwani

  16. Kallam Anji Reddy

  17. Himanta Biswa Sarma

  18. Boris Yeltsin Birth Anniversary

  19. Lisa Marie Presley Birth Anniversary

  20. Brandon Lee Birth Anniversary

  21. Ronda Rousey

January 31, 2025, Special Days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 06, 2025 05:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

February 1, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today’s Calendar Date

February 1 marks several observances, including Ganesh Jayanti 2025, National Freedom Day in the U.S., Imbolc, Saint Brigid’s Day, and Federal Territory Day in Malaysia. It also features National Serpent Day, GI Joe Day, and the start of World Interfaith Harmony Week.

Lifestyle Team Latestly| Feb 06, 2025 05:21 PM IST
A+
A-
February 1, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today’s Calendar Date
February 1, 2025 Special Days (File Image)

February 1, 2025, Special Days: February is filled with diverse observances, celebrating history, culture, health, and awareness—from Black History Month, LGBT+ History Month and American Heart Month to National Cancer Prevention Month. Of course, the month sees the celebration of Valentine's Day. February 1 sees observances like Imbolc, World Hijab Day, World Aspergillosis Day, and National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day. One of the biggest celebrations is Ganesh Jayanti 2025, which falls on February 1, celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha with devotion and festivities. There are also major February 1 birthdays and birth anniversaries observed on the day. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Basant Panchami, Valentine’s Day, Maha Shivratri and More – Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on February 1, 2025 (Saturday)

  1. Kala Ghoda Arts Festival

  2. Black History Month (United States, Canada, UK)

  3. African American Heritage Month

  4. American Heart Month

  5. LGBT+ History Month

  6. Marijuana Awareness Month

  7. National Cancer Prevention Month

  8. National Condom Month

  9. National Women Inventors Month

  10. Ganesh Jayanti (Magha Shukla Chaturthi)

  11. Vinayaka Chaturthi in February 2025

  12. National Freedom Day (United States)

  13. Imbolc / Saint Brigid's Day

  14. Federal Territory Day in Malaysia

  15. National Serpent Day

  16. GI Joe Day (United States)

  17. Texas Day

  18. World Aspergillosis Day

  19. World Hijab Day

  20. National Dark Chocolate Day

  21. World Interfaith Harmony Week

  22. Hula in the Coola Day

  23. International Face and Body Art Day

  24. National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day

  25. Pisco Sour Day

  26. An Affair to Remember Month

  27. Potato Lovers Month

  28. Berry Fresh Month

  29. Barley Month

  30. National Cherry Month

  31. International Month of Black Women in the Arts

  32. Humpback Whale Awareness Month

  33. Human Relations Month

  34. Ethnic Equality Month

Famous February 1 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

  1. Jackie Shroff

  2. Brahmanandam

  3. Michael C. Hall

  4. Pauly Shore

  5. Lisa Marie Presley

  6. Brian Krause

  7. Rachelle Lefevre

  8. Lauren Conrad

  9. Ajay Jadeja

  10. Graeme Smith

  11. Shoaib Malik

  12. Kalpana Chawla

  13. Manoj Tiwari

  14. Harry Styles

  15. Parimal Nathwani

  16. Kallam Anji Reddy

  17. Himanta Biswa Sarma

  18. Boris Yeltsin Birth Anniversary

  19. Lisa Marie Presley Birth Anniversary

  20. Brandon Lee Birth Anniversary

  21. Ronda Rousey

January 31, 2025, Special Days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 06, 2025 05:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
African American Heritage Month Ajay Jadeja American Heart Month An Affair to Remember Month Barley Month Berry Fresh Month Black History Month Boris Yeltsin Birth Anniversary Brahmanandam Brandon Lee Birth Anniversary Brian Krause Ethnic Equality Month February 1 February 1 Birthdays February 1 Events February 1 Famous Birthdays February 1 Holiday February 1 Special Day in India February 1 Zodiac Sign Federal Territory Day in Malaysia Festivals And Events Ganesh Jayanti GI Joe Day Graeme Smith Harry Styles Himanta Biswa Sarma Hula in the Coola Day Human Relations Month Humpback Whale Awareness Month Imbolc International Face and Body Art Day International Month of Black Women in the Arts Jackie Shroff Kala Ghoda Arts Festival Kallam Anji Reddy Kalpana Chawla Lauren Conrad LGBT History Month Lisa Marie Presley Lisa Marie Presley Birth Anniversary Magha Shukla Chaturthi Manoj Tiwari Marijuana Awareness Month Michael C Hall National Cancer Prevention Month National Cherry Month National Condom Month National Dark Chocolate Day National Freedom Day National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day National Serpent Day National Women Inventors Month Parimal Nathwani Pauly Shore Pisco Sour Day Potato Lovers Month Rachelle Lefevre Ronda Rousey Saint Brigid's Day Shoaib Malik Texas Day Today Special Day Today's Birthday Forecast Today's Birthday Horoscope Today's Birthday Zodiac Sign Vinayaka Chaturthi in February 2025 Brahmanandam Brandon Lee Birth Anniversary Brian Krause Ethnic Equality Month February 1 February 1 Birthdays February 1 Events February 1 Famous Birthdays February 1 Holiday February 1 Special Day in India February 1 Zodiac Sign Federal Territory Day in Malaysia Festivals And Events Ganesh Jayanti GI Joe Day Graeme Smith Harry Styles Himanta Biswa Sarma Hula in the Coola Day Human Relations Month Humpback Whale Awareness Month Imbolc International Face and Body Art Day International Month of Black Women in the Arts Jackie Shroff Kala Ghoda Arts Festival Kallam Anji Reddy Kalpana Chawla Lauren Conrad LGBT History Month Lisa Marie Presley Lisa Marie Presley Birth Anniversary Magha Shukla Chaturthi Manoj Tiwari Marijuana Awareness Month Michael C Hall National Cancer Prevention Month National Cherry Month National Condom Month National Dark Chocolate Day National Freedom Day National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day National Serpent Day National Women Inventors Month Parimal Nathwani Pauly Shore Pisco Sour Day Potato Lovers Month Rachelle Lefevre Ronda Rousey Saint Brigid's Day Shoaib Malik Texas Day Today Special Day Today's Birthday Forecast Today's Birthday Horoscope Today's Birthday Zodiac Sign Vinayaka Chaturthi in February 2025 Which Day Is Today World Aspergillosis Day World Hijab Day World Interfaith Harmony Week
You might also like
February 6, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today’s Calendar Date
Lifestyle

February 6, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today’s Calendar Date
February 5, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today’s Calendar Date
Lifestyle

February 5, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today’s Calendar Date
February 6, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today’s Calendar Date
Lifestyle

February 6, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today’s Calendar Date
February 5, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today’s Calendar Date
Lifestyle

February 5, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today’s Calendar Date
February 4, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today’s Calendar Date
Lifestyle

February 4, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today’s Calendar Date
February 3, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today’s Calendar Date
Lifestyle

February 3, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today’s Calendar Date

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Hotstar
200K+ searches
Sri Lanka vs Australia
200K+ searches
England vs India
2,000K+ searches
Newcastle vs Arsenal
100K+ searches
Vidaamuyarchi
100K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi

  • Shirish More Dies: Descendent of Sant Tukaram Maharaj Found Dead at His House in Pune; Devendra Fadnavis and Nitesh Rane Pay Condolences

  • Mumbai: Missing Merchant Navy Personnel Found Dead by Locals at Sassoon Docks, Probe Launched To Ascertain Cause of Death

  • ‘Indian Passport Holders Are Not Allowed’: Northern Cyprus Border Officer Denies Entry to Traveller Carrying Indian Passport ‘Without Proper Explanation’

  • Mumbai Local Train News: Services Disrupted on Central Line Due to Technical Glitch Between Bhivpuri Road and Karjat Station, Restoration Work Underway

  • Ranbir Kapoor Gears Up for ARKS’ ‘First Reveal’ on Valentine’s Day (Watch Video)

  • Madurai Food Poisoning: 9 People Fall Ill After Consuming Grilled Chicken at a Restaurant at Chinnakadai Street in Tamil Nadu, Eatery Penalised for Hygiene Violations

    • Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Hotstar
    200K+ searches
    Sri Lanka vs Australia
    200K+ searches
    England vs India
    2,000K+ searches
    Newcastle vs Arsenal
    100K+ searches
    Vidaamuyarchi
    100K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump