February 1, 2025 Special Days: Which Day Is Today? Know Holidays, Festivals, Events, Birthdays, Birth and Death Anniversaries Falling on Today’s Calendar Date

February 1, 2025, Special Days: February is filled with diverse observances, celebrating history, culture, health, and awareness—from Black History Month, LGBT+ History Month and American Heart Month to National Cancer Prevention Month. Of course, the month sees the celebration of Valentine's Day. February 1 sees observances like Imbolc, World Hijab Day, World Aspergillosis Day, and National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day. One of the biggest celebrations is Ganesh Jayanti 2025, which falls on February 1, celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha with devotion and festivities. There are also major February 1 birthdays and birth anniversaries observed on the day. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Basant Panchami, Valentine’s Day, Maha Shivratri and More – Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on February 1, 2025 (Saturday)

Kala Ghoda Arts Festival Black History Month (United States, Canada, UK) African American Heritage Month American Heart Month LGBT+ History Month Marijuana Awareness Month National Cancer Prevention Month National Condom Month National Women Inventors Month Ganesh Jayanti (Magha Shukla Chaturthi) Vinayaka Chaturthi in February 2025 National Freedom Day (United States) Imbolc / Saint Brigid's Day Federal Territory Day in Malaysia National Serpent Day GI Joe Day (United States) Texas Day World Aspergillosis Day World Hijab Day National Dark Chocolate Day World Interfaith Harmony Week Hula in the Coola Day International Face and Body Art Day National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day Pisco Sour Day An Affair to Remember Month Potato Lovers Month Berry Fresh Month Barley Month National Cherry Month International Month of Black Women in the Arts Humpback Whale Awareness Month Human Relations Month Ethnic Equality Month

Famous February 1 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Jackie Shroff Brahmanandam Michael C. Hall Pauly Shore Lisa Marie Presley Brian Krause Rachelle Lefevre Lauren Conrad Ajay Jadeja Graeme Smith Shoaib Malik Kalpana Chawla Manoj Tiwari Harry Styles Parimal Nathwani Kallam Anji Reddy Himanta Biswa Sarma Boris Yeltsin Birth Anniversary Lisa Marie Presley Birth Anniversary Brandon Lee Birth Anniversary Ronda Rousey

