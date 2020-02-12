Kiss Day 2020 Funny Memes: These Jokes on Romantic Gesture Will Have You 'Muahaha' With Laughter

Kiss Day memes (Photo Credits: Twitter, Instagram)

The Valentine Week 2020 is ongoing with each day corresponding to an act of love and gestures of romance. Starting with Rose day on February 3, tomorrow will be the second last day of Kiss Day. Following which, the final celebration of Valentine's day 2020 will take place. Most couples are enjoying as they celebrate these romantic gestures with their partner. But it is not very nice for most single people out there. Many of them would be probably finding respite in funny memes and jokes of Valentine's day. Over the years, the Valentine Week celebrations are so prominent that there are memes on each of these days too. Ahead of Kiss Day 2020, we too have gathered some funny memes on Kiss Day, kissing jokes and puns, hilarious tweets and pictures which you can share with your friends. You can share them with your committed friends if they are going on celebrating this Valentine week. Kiss Day Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: WhatsApp Stickers, Kissing Quotes, GIF Images and SMS Greetings to Send on Last Day of Valentine Week.

Kiss is a very special gesture that expresses love, every couple would agree. Be it a forehead kiss or one on lips, it is a great way to express your affection towards the person. So kiss day is the last day of the week-long Valentines celebrations before Valentine's Day which will be marked tomorrow. On this Kiss Day 2020, you may not have someone to give a kiss to, but at least you can share some funny jokes and memes with your other single friends. We have compiled a few Kiss Day memes and images which will definitely make you laugh if not more.

Check Some Funny Memes on Kiss Day:

Singles Be Like...

Source of Vitamins

When someone ask " why you guys celebrate kiss day#kissDay pic.twitter.com/9JYEG7HK4j — mSalman🇮🇳 (@mohdsalman064) February 12, 2019

Remember Kismis?

On #KissDay singles are requested to try their luck with Kismis not kissing a miss 😝😝😝#SingleWoes — मैत्री एमएस (Maitri MS) 🇮🇳 (@Saffronkoffee) February 13, 2017

Hahahaha!

#KissDay When your single friend ask you about your first kiss experience but you say " Bata bhi dunga tujhe toh tu manega nahi " SINGLE FRIEND - pic.twitter.com/f4bzCAtAeS — indi_memes_kingdom (@memes_indi) February 13, 2019

Oops

He(singing)- Kiss meeee... Close your eyes... Me- Chupan chupayi khelega kya ??#KissDay — that_meme_lordess (@meme_lordess_) February 13, 2019

Damn!

So there are quite a few memes that are being shared for Kiss Day. If you are single then you can definitely download and share these funny images and memes with all your single friends. Hope you have a happy and funny kiss day 2020!