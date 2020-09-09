People are mourning, celebrating and remembering the wildest moments from the show—Keeping Up With the Kardashians (KUWTK), which is set to bid goodbye. After the successful 19 seasons, KUWTK will end with the 20th season, which will be aired in 2021. It has been 14 years that the show aired, showing the most glamorous family. The reality series launched the careers of one of Hollywood’s famous and notorious families. Members of the cast, including Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kris Jenner announced of September 8, 2020. With the announcement, it was only natural for fans to flood KUWTK funny memes, GIFs and jokes on Twitter. The reactions, are hilarious, emotional and a mixed of all the feelings as fans prepare themselves to bid farewell to the show. Hate it, or love it, you all definitely cannot ignore these reactions to the show’s ending.

The Kardashians announced the end of the show with its upcoming season finale through a long official statement. “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years—through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way,” part of the statement read, which was uploaded on social media. Keeping Up With The Kardashians to End After 14 Years: A Look at How This Fashion Conscious Family Made us Fall In Love with their Style Statements Over the Years. 

Here's the Statement Shared by Kim Kardashian

The announcement came in as a surprise to both fans and haters. The show has been airing since 2007, and admit it or not, we all have either binged-watched the seasons or at least, have watched the iconic scenes. Regardless of how you feel about the Kardashians, their sheer popularity and extent of celebrity empires are undeniable. While die-hard fans mourned the end of this long-run reality series, others poked fun that the show is finally ending.

The final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs in 2021. With the announcement of the show going off-air after its 20th season, there is no doubt, that it received the pre-limelight, already.

