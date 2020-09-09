People are mourning, celebrating and remembering the wildest moments from the show—Keeping Up With the Kardashians (KUWTK), which is set to bid goodbye. After the successful 19 seasons, KUWTK will end with the 20th season, which will be aired in 2021. It has been 14 years that the show aired, showing the most glamorous family. The reality series launched the careers of one of Hollywood’s famous and notorious families. Members of the cast, including Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kris Jenner announced of September 8, 2020. With the announcement, it was only natural for fans to flood KUWTK funny memes, GIFs and jokes on Twitter. The reactions, are hilarious, emotional and a mixed of all the feelings as fans prepare themselves to bid farewell to the show. Hate it, or love it, you all definitely cannot ignore these reactions to the show’s ending.

The Kardashians announced the end of the show with its upcoming season finale through a long official statement. “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years—through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way,” part of the statement read, which was uploaded on social media. Keeping Up With The Kardashians to End After 14 Years: A Look at How This Fashion Conscious Family Made us Fall In Love with their Style Statements Over the Years.

Here's the Statement Shared by Kim Kardashian

The announcement came in as a surprise to both fans and haters. The show has been airing since 2007, and admit it or not, we all have either binged-watched the seasons or at least, have watched the iconic scenes. Regardless of how you feel about the Kardashians, their sheer popularity and extent of celebrity empires are undeniable. While die-hard fans mourned the end of this long-run reality series, others poked fun that the show is finally ending.

Check Tweets:

KUWTK ending worst day of my life pic.twitter.com/go8eDB39YB — stormi jenners aunt (@katiehroz) September 8, 2020

Kris Jenner Will Finally Have Time....

now that kuwtk is ending, kris jenner will finally have the time to create the vaccine for corona pic.twitter.com/D4IhUMBbpn — aj 🦋 (@ajirixo) September 8, 2020

Some Shared Iconic Moments from the Show

as keeping up with the kardashians is ending let’s remember the most iconic moment in television history #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/GJkXpxZlMI — declan🤡 (@idkdeclan) September 8, 2020

This Epic Scene!

Since #KUWTK is ending, lemme show you one of my favorite moments, really Kourtney represents all of us.pic.twitter.com/EiraAr5zgS — ' (@legendaryadkins) September 8, 2020

Others Shared Memes!

KUWTK is ending next year pic.twitter.com/f2ucDjjprb — djhoganboi2 (@djhoganboi2) September 8, 2020

Kourtney, the Happiest!

Kourtney after finding out KUWTK is ending pic.twitter.com/ciwpsLPGFk — salah (@weyvn) September 8, 2020

Hahaha

When Jonas Brothers Recreated This Scene!

Since KUWTK is ending next year, let us never forget this iconic scene. pic.twitter.com/MiJfQa6N4r — Jonas News (@JonasConcerts) September 8, 2020

We Will Miss This Show!!

As if 2020 can’t get any worst, the #kardashians just announce #KUWTK is ending 😭 pic.twitter.com/MqlYVMVs0q — Luke (@lukerich585) September 8, 2020

The final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs in 2021. With the announcement of the show going off-air after its 20th season, there is no doubt, that it received the pre-limelight, already.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2020 02:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).