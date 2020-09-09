Pinch yourself all you want but Keeping Up With The Kardashians is ending. The show will air its finale season in 2021 and the same has been confirmed by Kim Kardashian and E! The girls who became a household name courtesy this show also emerged as fashion icons with Kendall Jenner proving her mettle in the world of modelling. While the Kardashian sisters are still known for their outrageous fashion, let's not deny there have been times when they have made us swoon over their amazing style statements. Keeping Up With The Kardashians to End After 14 Years: Kim Kardashian Makes this Shocking Announcement.

Over the years, Keeping Up With The Kardashians has entertained its ardent fans with all the entertaining episodes. But seeing how these sisters have evolved in front of cameras has indeed been a remarkable experience. Their style transformation has been jaw-dropping and some of their fashion looks from the past continue to remain our forever favourite. From season 1 in 2007 to season 20 in 2021, a lot has happened in their lives but that's a topic for another day. Today let's talk about their different looks over the course and how they managed to present fashion as a serious business.

A quick look at their stunning appearances over the years...

With all the Chunky Jewellery and Flowy Gowns

Keeping Up With The Kardashians (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Party Edit Probably!

Keeping Up With The Kardashians (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The One Where They Had their Swag on Point

Keeping Up With The Kardashians (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Glitzy and Glamorous

Keeping Up With The Kardashians (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Women in Black

Keeping Up With The Kardashians (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Wow in White

Keeping Up With The Kardashians (Photo Credits: Instagram)

All About Being One Happy and Fashionable Family

Keeping Up With The Kardashians (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Even their Vacation Wardrobes are so Stunning

Keeping Up With The Kardashians (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Chic and Uber-Stylish

Keeping Up With The Kardashians (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Ultra Glamorous and Bewitching

Keeping Up With The Kardashians (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Keeping Up With The Kardashians will return for season 19 in September 2020 and then for finale season 20 in 2021. Earlier Kylie Jenner had announced her plans of quitting the show simply 'cos 'she didn't need it anymore.' Later Kourtney too had her reservations and wanted to stop shooting for it. Finally, after much discussion, the family decided to bring down the curtains and we are sad. The only question that's now bothering us is, 'who will we keep up with?'

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 09, 2020 11:17 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).