Marina Balmasheva, Russian Influencer Receives Criticism After She Decides to Marry 20-Year-Old Stepson, Couple’s Pic Go Viral

Love sees no boundaries! It can sound a little weird to you, but according to media reports, a Russian influencer, Marina Balmasheva is now marrying her 20-year-old stepson, after divorcing the boy's father. The blogger was raising the boy, since she was a child. There is at least about 15 years of the age gap between Balmasheva and her would-be-husband. She took to Instagram, showing pictures of her and her now-fiancé from 13 years ago and how they are together now. While the couple looks happy and decided to get married sooner, not everyone on social media could digest this. They criticised the Instagram influencer and a lot of flak for the relationship.

Balmasheva is a famous blogger from the western Russian of Krasnodar Krai. With more than 410k followers, she shares her everyday experiences with the world. The 35-year-old woman lived with her husband, Alexey, for more than ten years before their relationship ended recently. Her fiancé is her ex-husband’s 20-year-old son Vladimir. She has often shared pictures of herself with Vladimir on Instagram. But a few days, Balmasheva shared a collage picture of herself posing next to Vladimir, a photo taken 13 years ago, when he was just seven years old. Next to it, is an image of Balmasheva with Vladimir, from recent times.

“You never know how life will turn out, and when you will meet a person who makes you smile. I know that some will judge us, others will support us, but we are happy and wish you to be as well,” she commented on her post in Russian, which was translated in English by popular tabloids. Marina is very much in love with Vladimir, and they are helping to raise his siblings too.

Many people called her act as 'immoral'. Most of the comments left on the post were in Russian, but when translated, they were largely critical. To start a relationship with the child that she has helped to raise has ‘displeased’ some of her followers, as they posted negative comments for the couple. “What shocks me most is that this boy grew up before her very eyes,” reads one of the comments, after translated in English. Others asked Balmasheva to not worry about the negative comments and showered their support for the couple.