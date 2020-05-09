James Charles Flouted the Lockdown for a YouTube Collab with Trixie Mattel? Here's What You Want to Know

Did James Charles not follow the Social Distancing Rules? (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Fans are speculating that YouTube sensation, James Charles broke the social distancing rules while filming a collab with RuPaul's Drag Race star Trixie Mattel. Mattel who has also been a guest judge on his new competition series Instant Influencer filmed a collab with makeup guru James Charles acing perfect makeup looks that can make anyone green in envy. The collab video was quite loved by the fans and while they enjoyed the makeup looks and tea served, some of them couldn't help but point out something Trixie said in the video that may have hinted that he flouted the lockdown. James Charles Jokes About 'Only Going for Straight Guys' in Middle of Logan Paul Sex Tape Drama.

James Charles is facing criticism as fans think that he broke the lockdown rules to film the YouTube collab video. Trixie said something and amid the video that has left Redditors arguing. In the video when you stop at 10.16, Trixie says: "You know what the tea of quarantine is? I've been doing the YouTube videos and filming with Katya and it's really an odd feeling to get in drag and not leave your house. Yesterday I had to film during the day and stream at night and I was sitting in full drag at my kitchen room dining table eating a salad like a normal person, I felt like a sim."

While Trixie's comments made people believe that it was shot amid lockdown and while neither James, or Trixie have confirmed or denied anything, fans have posted their views. "It’s actually disgusting to me. They can do whatever they want, but tell us “normal people” to stay home on a daily basis," wrote one Reddit user, says Cosmopolitan. Another wrote, "Sorry if this comes off as extremely rude, and I don’t live in the US. I’m extremely grateful and lucky to live in a country were COVID has been flattened out quite a bit, but I really don’t understand how/why the people in the US aren’t being more concerned about their safety and social distancing? Are they unaware of the number of cases and deaths the us has?"

There is comments from either James Charles or Trixie, but the netizens don't seem to believe that they didn't flout the lockdown. We shall wait for an official comment from any one of them to confirm.