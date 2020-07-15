Russian influencer Marina Balmasheva has married her stepson Vladimir Shavyrin after divorcing his father and her husband. She had announced her decision to back in May and people on social media had slammed her. There's about a 15-year-age gap between the two, but more than that it's their relation formerly that didn't go well with the people. Now, Marina shared pictures of their wedding on her Instagram, but that's not all, they have announced their pregnancy too!

Marina Balmasheva was married to Alexey and had been looking after their stepson Vladimir from the age of 7. In May, she shared a picture collage of herself posing next to Vladimir, a photo taken 13 years ago, along with their recent photo. She declared her love for him on the post. Netizens were highly unimpressed and she was slammed online, but that hasn't changed anything for the couple who got married recently at a local registrar in Russia. In fact, Marina and her partner Vladimir are already expecting their first child too. She has shared pictures and videos from their wedding ceremony. Before which, they had declared their pregnancy.

Check The Marriage Video Here:

Formally Husband and Wife

Here's The Pregnancy Announcement:

The caption states that their baby is "11-12 weeks old," adding that it seems like a man. Talking about their relationship, Marina told Newsflash, that not much has changed but both of them are in no contact with the husband or Vladimir's father. She explained that he is not happy with their love story. "We are expecting a baby and we now want to move to a bigger city," she said about the plans of her baby coming in. Meanwhile, the couple is helping to raise three siblings that Marina and her former husband Alexey had adopted.

