‘Mere Paas Ma-Sk Hai’ IRCTC’s Pun on Deewar’s Iconic Dialogue to Raise Awareness on Wearing Mask During the Coronavirus Pandemic Is LIT!

IRCTC Tweet (Photo Credits: @IRCTCofficial/ Twitter)

The coronavirus pandemic is all we are talking about lately. The global crisis has gripped nations across the world, with many under lockdown to contain the spread. It is a crucial time. Wearing masks, washing hands frequently, maintaining social distance, staying at home and practising a healthy lifestyle is all that doctors are suggesting as they continue their hunt for a vaccine. But too much of seriousness can make the lockdown miserable. To lighten the mood, yet spreading awareness, officials are trying being creative and funny, while sending across the right message. In the similar tone, the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) in their latest tweet has twisted Bollywood film Deewaar’s iconic dialogue, ‘Mere Paas Maa Hai,’ into ‘Mere pass MA-sk hai!!’’ The hilarious pun while spreading awareness on wearing a mask during the coronavirus lockdown has impressed the netizens and it is a lit. IRCTC Will Refund Full Fare for Train Tickets Reserved Till May 3, Says Indian Railways After Announcing Suspension of Services Due to Lockdown Extension.

The 1975’s Deewaar is an iconic film starring legendary actors, Amitabh Bachchan and late Shashi Kapoor. This dialogue between the two characters is a hit among Hindi Cinema lovers. Twisting the same, IRCTC has well popped the message on wearing a mask. “To win over this pandemic, you need both Maa and Ma-Sk . Keeping your family close and Ma-sk closer. Always wear a mask when stepping out to buy essentials. Else #StayHome,” read the caption of the tweet.

The image features Amitabh Bachchan and his angry glare and Shashi Kapoor wearing a mask. Bachchan has a dialogue bubble which reads, “Aaj mere paas gaadi hai, bungle hai, paisa hai... tumhare paas kya hai?” to which Kapoor replies, “Mere paas Maa hai,” but with a twist, “Mere pass MA-sk hai!!”

Here's the Tweet:

To win over this pandemic, you need both Maa and Ma-Sk . Keeping your family close and Ma-sk closer. Always wear a mask when stepping out to buy essentials. Else #StayHome #StaySafe #SaveLives#IndiaFightsCorona — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) April 14, 2020

On Twitter, Mumbai Police is known for sharing movie-inspired tweets to entertain the netizens but rightly delivering the message. It looks like IRCTC is following the same path now. Only laughter can keep our anxiety blues away while we continue our battle to contain the spread of the deadly virus.