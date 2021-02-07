Nature has its own unique ways of mesmerising us. Just recently, beautiful pics and video of sky turning burnt orange in parts of southern Europe have taken over social media with people unable to believe their eyes. Some areas were covered with sand and dust and were brought by strong winds from the Sahara desert in Africa. Meteorologists say the phenomenon occurs every year, but this time the Sahara winds were stronger than normal, the BBC reported.

The infiltration of desert grit even turned local snow sandy, the BBC said. Photos show skiers at a resort in Anzere, Switzerland, enjoying the orange snow and the brightly coloured skies on Saturday. In Lyon, France, people also were mesmerized by the views of the Sahara sand colours taking over the city. A photo from NASA’s Earth Observing System Data and Information System shows the flow of the Saharan dust travelling across the Mediterranean Sea into Europe.

Beautiful

Some parts of Switzerland are currently covered with sand from the Sahara desert in Africa. The dust has also caused a visibly yellow cast in the sky around other European alpine regions. pic.twitter.com/INtDPcL6Sy — Uncle (@Random_Uncle_UK) February 7, 2021

Scenes of Nature

my dad just sent us this picture from switzerland. Sahara desert dust storm took 48 hours to reach them pic.twitter.com/F5ZufCXZ7y — ana sophia 🖤🍎 (@anasophiamills) February 6, 2021

Breathtaking

sky & snow in swiss alps turned yellowish by dust from the Sahara desert.. pic.twitter.com/1H9AJEI7i6 — Thomas Pilgrim (@ThomPilgrim) February 6, 2021

Wow

Sometimes dust/sand comes from the Sahara desert in winter times through winds. And it always looks so interesting and special. (There's no filter on this pic btw) pic.twitter.com/gVDcFjjsri — Sara (@Saknitra) February 6, 2021

Snowfall blanket covered the Sahara desert, the world’s largest hot desert and the spectacular photos have left the people mesmerised online. The Algerian town of Ain Sefra, also known as "the gateway to the desert", was covered with snow after the temperature dropped to -2C. The rare occurrence was captured by local photographer Karim Bouchetata.

