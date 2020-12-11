A second wave of Mirzapur funny memes and jokes has taken over social media and it is hilarious! Since the crime, thriller & action web series will now available in Telugu on Amazon Prime, people are excited and have flooded social media with hilarious memes and jokes. The show has attracted a lot of fans and netizens cannot keep calm! Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Shweta Tripathi, Harshita Shekhar & Amit Sial in key roles, the web series has been directed by Karan Anshuman and Gurmeet Singh. However, Mirzapur 2, a sequel to this web series will now be officially released on October 23 on Amazon Prime in Telugu. While Mirzapur 1 series was dubbed into all regional languages ​​including Telugu, Mirzapur-2 was only available in Hindi until now BUT now the Telugu speaking people can enjoy the series!

The Telugu audience and wanted Mirzapur 2 to be released in Telugu as well. On Friday (December 11), Amazon made the Telugu audio available on Prime. Mirzapur is now available in Telugu and fans are celebrating. Meanwhile, the second season has disappointed fans compared to the first season. Fans expressed dissatisfaction that the violence had escalated further and that it was not clear who was killing whom.

Mirzapur 2 in Telugu on Amazon Prime Brings in a Second Wave of Funny Memes and Jokes

#Mirzapur2 now available with Telugu audio in Prime Situation of Cults who has waited for it :- pic.twitter.com/urz2UN5EwE — Telugu Sarcasm (@TeluguSarcasm) December 11, 2020

Finally in Telugu Such a relief #Mirzapur2 pic.twitter.com/qQO07QvwvO — Àrjuñ Ágarwal ➐ (@7NALDO_) December 11, 2020

After the success of its first season, Amazon Original Series 'Mirzapur' went ahead with the second season as the online streamer and also announced that it has become the most-watched show on the service in India within just 7 days of its release. Riding high on the success of season 2 of 'Mirzapur,' Amazon Prime Video also announced the greenlighting of Season 3 of the series that has perfectly captured the zeitgeist.

