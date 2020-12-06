Can someone explain to us, what is happening around the world? As if the COVID-19 pandemic was not enough, the world is now hooked in solving mysteries related to monoliths, appearing and disappearing one after another, in an obscure manner. After the third monolith that mysteriously appeared in California got vandalised, another one was up outside a Pennsylvania candy shop. We can’t catch a break, 2020! But the appearance had a motive as the shop owner wanted to attract customers, but it got vanished too, mysteriously. The photo of the monolith went viral on social media. The candy store later rebuilt another version of the shiny structure, after the original monolith was gone.

Since the middle of November, shinning metal monoliths suddenly appeared and then vanished, without leaving much to trace. One after another, people are so confused as to what is happened, not to mention its end of the year too! Some related to the possibilities of aliens, while others just made monolith memes out of the incidents. The Utah Monolith that created a buzz, was dismantled by a group of four men, who shared the videos on social media. The California monolith was removed by a group of men too. However, the structure that was discovered in Romania is still missing!

Meanwhile, a tall metal structure went up, outside, a candy store in Pittsburg, a city in Pennsylvania, called Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop. Pedestrians were spotted checking it out and posing next to the ten-foot-tall structure, while taking pictures. However, there is a twist. The owner of the Pittsburg, candy store, Christopher Beers, revealed that he commissioned the structure in a wide triangle of plywood, covered in sheet metal.

Here's the Pic of the Original Monolith

He reported that he capitalised the recent interest to provide some light relief from the coronavirus news and also set a reminder to urge citizens to support a small and local business that have been severely hit during the pandemic. But it got disappeared too, and no one knows how. Hence, the owners rebuilt another structure and placed it outside their candy store.

Monolith Was Rebuilt Again!

It appears like the monolith mania is not going to end anytime soon. The mystery is not only related to the monoliths, but other structures too. A huge-penis shaped wooden structure installed at the German mountain mysteriously disappeared, but got replaced recently. Who was behind this, is not yet known!

