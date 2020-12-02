December 2020, the last month of the year is already turning out to be mysterious as landmarks from around the world are disappearing. After the discovery and disappearance of Utah monolith, another one appeared in Romania, before mysteriously vanishing. This has definitely caused a buzz among netizens as something really seems fishy. But catching up with all the updates of these events, netizens have resorted to making funny memes and jokes online about monoliths. These structures have become target of pun games and some people are making their own versions of monoliths and sharing funny pictures online. Brands like Amazon, Budweiser and McDonalds have joined along. Monolith mysteries trend on Twitter with funniest memes, puns and jokes. Forget Utah Monolith, Now a Penis-Shaped Landmark From German Mountain Disappears From The Face of The Earth! (See Pics).

In a recent update, a photographer has revealed that four men were involved in shifting the structure away on a night, to avoid more people coming in and damaging the place. So as much as people speculated it to be aliens, it was humans. And now remains the mystery about what happened to the one in Romania, which too has vanished. Wrapping their heads around these updates, netizens use humour to counter it all. Funny memes and jokes along with puns and their own versions of monoliths are being shared online.

Check Funny Memes and Jokes on Monolith Mysteries:

Monolith is Back With Stories!

BREAKING: Monolith Inexplicably Returns... With Stories pic.twitter.com/If61Aj0iaC — Tim Quirino (@timquirino) November 30, 2020

Amazon's Monolith

We can neither confirm nor deny that we had anything to do with the disappearance. 😉 pic.twitter.com/GdDQSfBYZE — Amazon (@amazon) December 2, 2020

Budweiser's Fridge

Monolith mystery solved: it's a beer fridge pic.twitter.com/AD7SQwDe6g — Budweiser (@budweiserusa) December 1, 2020

McD Drive Thru!

welcome to McDonald's what can i get you? pic.twitter.com/iIgd8J5QIW — McDonald's (@McDonalds) December 1, 2020

Monolith's Now in Vegas

HAHA, an Advanced Monolith

New monolith appears in Italy... This monolith appears to be more advanced than the rest. pic.twitter.com/WIaJYizmyH — Anonymous Operations (@AnonOpsSE) December 1, 2020

Everyone's Got One

BREAKING New monolith appears.. in my backyard?? pic.twitter.com/WwCHbvKFat — sambo (@fauxsamrose) December 1, 2020

Monalitha!

HAHAHA

Mysterious silver monolith appears on the Goldman Sachs trade floor pic.twitter.com/PsDKEG4KEU — leveredlloyd (@leveredlloyd) December 1, 2020

While the mystery about Romania continues, people are having their own fun by installing their versions of the monoliths be it in their backyard or in their rooms. Some speculate this is some sort of a marketing campaign which is creating the buzz online. What do you think of these disappearing landmarks?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 02, 2020 01:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).