Mumbai Police Pays Tribute to Irrfan Khan by Re'Meme'bering Late Actor in Witty Way, Gives Message of Staying Indoors During Lockdown Using His Meme Format

Mumbai police Irrfan khan tribute (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The Bollywood industry faces a void with the untimely death of actor Irrfan Khan on April 29 in Mumbai. The news of his demise was quite shocking and the entire industry is mourning. Tributes poured in from the Hollywood industry and fans made beautiful cartoon, comics and art for expressing their grief. Mumbai Police also joined in to express their tribute to Irrfan Khan and in their own witty way, connecting to the audience, a younger meme-loving generation. Using Irrfan Khan's meme template they not only paid tribute to the actor but also gave a message of staying home and staying safe. Mumbai Police Twitter Handle Gets Creative, Posts Poetry Using Titles of 90s' Doordarshan Shows to Spread Awareness on Coronavirus And Social Distancing (View Tweets).

Ever since the lockdown has been imposed, Mumbai Police has been using their Twitter account to give messages of Staying Home, Staying Safe very creatively. Using film or series dialogues, memes they are passing along the message advising residents to remain inside their homes. After Irrfan Khan's demise, they posted a meme template featuring the actor and asked people to stay in watch Irrfan Khan movie marathon at home instead of loitering around. With their witty puns, they captioned it, "Re-Meme-Bering Irrfan". Amul Topical Pays Tribute to Late Actor Irrfan Khan by Remembering His Iconic Characters (View Pic).

Check Out Mumbai Police's Tribute For Irrfan Khan:

It is such a beautiful way to remind people to stay in and if they want to pay a tribute to the acting legend, they could watch his movies and remember him. While paying a tribute, they also remembered their own duty of ensuring people stay indoors. Even while wishing cricket God Sachin Tendulkar on his birthday recently, Mumbai Police wished him with a beautiful message and also gave a message of staying in and staying safe. The Mumbai Police Twitter account continues to win hearts of people were their creative use of the medium to spread awareness about the current situation.