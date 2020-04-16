Mumbai Police Twitter Handle Gets Creative, Posts Poetry Using Titles of 90s' Doordarshan Shows to Spread Awareness on Coronavirus And Social Distancing (View Tweets)

Mumbai Police's Doordarshan Memes (Photo Credits: Twitter)

And the Mumbai Police Twitter handle is now officially our favourite account to stalk for funny memes, which also serve the purpose of delivering a strong message - '#TakeOnCorona'. The police force's Twitter account, otherwise knowns for its quick wit, has been resorting to producing Bollywood and Television shows inspired memes to spread the message of social distancing, not promoting fake WhatsApp forwards and also how to keep oneself safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. And we are totally on-board with the cheeky stuff. From Social Distancing to Fake WhatsApp Forwards, Mumbai Police Dishes Out Sarabhai V/S Sarabhai Memes to Spread Awareness Amid COVID-19 Outbreak (View Tweet).

After resorting to Sarabhai V/S Sarabhai's Rosesh-inspired memes a few days back, Mumbai Police has now drawn inspiration from all of Doordarshan's 90's shows to spread a strong message about how to contain the spread of Coronavirus. Stay Home, Else We'll Put You in a Room and Play 'Masakali 2.0' on Loop: Jaipur Police Warn Lockdown Violators.

Check Out Their Tweet Below:

Each and everyone shows that the Mumbai Police mentioned in their latest tweet literally took us down memory lane to the 90s. With a majority of us have grown up watching these cult shows, it serves us a major nostalgia trip. And for those who haven't watched shows like Ramayan, Mahabharat, Buniyaad, Fauji, Circus and Dekh Bhai Dekh among others, Doordarshan is re-telecasting all of them in times of the pandemic, to spread some laughs and cheer amongst all those who are locked at home. Do indulge and support the Mumbai Police who are tirelessly staying out to help us '#StayHomeandStaySafe.'