Mumbai Police Creatively Uses 'Sachin Sach'IN' Chant To Send Out Stay At Home Message While Wishing Master Blaster on His 47th Birthday

The 'God of Cricket' Sachin Tendulkar celebrates his 47th birthday today. As fans everywhere have been trending birthday wishes for the Master Blaster on social media, Mumbai Police has joined in their own witty way. In the last few weeks, the Mumbai Police social media account has been actively spreading awareness about staying in and staying safe during coronavirus lockdown. Now they have wished Sachin Tendulkar and utilised the 'IN' letters in his name and the very popular chant "Sachin Sachin" to give the message of staying in! Witty, must say. Mumbai Police Says 'Moonwalking' on the Streets During Lockdown Is 'Dangerous' in Michael Jackson Style, And Netizens Are Totally Loving The Creative COVID-19 Awareness Post.

Sachin Tendulkar has been widely revered as 'God of Cricket' and he is one of the greatest cricketers in the sport. He may have left the game about eight years ago, but no one can forget the echoes of "Sachin Sachin" when he took to the field. And using the same echoing voices, Mumbai Police has brilliantly wished Sachin Tendulkar with #InNotOut message. They have shown a cricket field with the words IN popping up in the middle, coordinating with the crowds cheering for the Master Blaster. In the end slide, it reads, "Even the birthday boy is not out these days." By wishing the cricketer, they have also made a brilliant appeal to stay indoors. Sachin Tendulkar Birthday Special: 47 Interesting Facts About the Master Blaster.

Check Mumbai Police's Birthday Wish For Sachin Tendulkar:

Even in the caption, they play a wonderful pun, "Sach, its safest to stay IN!" And who doesn't love a good wordplay? Ever since the clock struck 12 last night, fans of the cricketer started trending birthday wishes for him. In fact, a lot of hashtags on Twitter today are also about Sachin Tendulkar's birthday. People are sharing pictures and his best moments from the field on social media, reliving the days when he was a big part of the game. Amid all the lovely wishes, we like how Mumbai Police has not just made a wish but gave out a very important message on staying in.