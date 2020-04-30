Amul Topical Pays Tribute to Late Actor Irrfan Khan by Remembering His Iconic Characters (View Pic)

Amul Topical pays tribute to Irrfan Khan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away aged 53 on April 29 in Mumbai. The actor's sudden passing left netizens and his industry colleagues in a shock. Condolences poured in for the actor within minutes of the news of his death as fans remembered his best moments and contribution to Indian cinema. Irrfan was not only a talented Bollywood star but also managed to make an impact internationally with performances in films such as Life Of Pi, The Namesake and more. Khan's last film Angrezi Medium which released last month showed how the actor had bounced back strong despite undergoing cancer treatment. Amul Topicals which are famed for celebrating achievements and also tributes to famed personalities recently shared a post on Khan. Rishi Kapoor And Irrfan Khan in The Same Frame: Fans Pay an Emotional Tribute to the Actors by Looking Back at Their Scene From D-Day.

The Amul Topical dedicated to the late actor shows several characters of Khan including his last one in Angrezi Medium, The Lunchbox, Piku and others. Sharing the amazing topical, the Amul account wrote, "#Amul Topical: Tribute to one of our finest actors..." On the topical, read Khan's popular dialogue from Haasil, "Tumko yaad rakhenge Guru Hum”. Irrfan Khan Funeral: Kapil Sharma, Mika Singh and Rajpal Yadav Attend Last Rites (View Pics).

Check Out the Topical Here:

Several Bollywood and South celebs took to social media to express their grief over the passing of Khan. Shah Rukh Khan shared an old picture with Irrfan along with a heartfelt message for his dear friend. International celebrities such as Chris Pratt, Natalie Portman who also worked with Irrfan expressed their condolences over his death. Khan's loss is certainly a big blow to Bollywood given that he was a powerhouse of talent and will be dearly missed.