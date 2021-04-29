Mumbai Police shares ‘Safety Remix - Volume 2’ as they thank Mumbaikars for sharing your "Lyrics Of Safety". Mumbai Police tweeted that in collaboration with responsible Mumbaikars, they present "Safety Remix - Volume 2" and it is every bit cool as the first one with pun-intended lyrics such as don't go out in 'Linkin Park'.

Mumbai Police Shares ‘Safety Remix - Volume 2’:

Thank you Mumbaikars for sharing your ‘Lyrics Of Safety’ with us. Mumbai Police, in collaboration with responsible Mumbaikars, is proud to present ‘Safety Remix - Volume 2’#MelodyOfSafety#StayHomeStaySafe #TakingOnCorona pic.twitter.com/bLuMU9Jl12 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 29, 2021

